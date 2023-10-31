Was Brian Ferentz fired? Fact-checking latest rumors around Iowa OC

Brian Ferentz will be leaving his role as the offensive coordinator of Iowa at the end of the 2023 college football season. The son of the Hawkeyes head coach, Kirk Ferentz, has been in the role since 2017.

The announcement was made on Monday by interim athletic director Beth Goetz, following discussions with Brian Ferentz, Kirk Ferentz, and university president Barbara Wilson regarding the situation.

Goetz communicated the situation in a statement on Monday afternoon, writing:

"Making this known today is in the best interest of the program and its loyal fans; it provides clarity during this pivotal time in the schedule," Goetz said in the statement.

"It is not my practice to be involved in assistant coaching decisions and certainly not to make public such a change during a season. Our priority is to put all our student-athletes in the best position to have both short-term and long-term success, on and off the field.”

Why was Brian Ferentz fired?

Iowa's offensive struggles over the years are key to the program showing Brian Ferentz the exit doors. The offense has underperformed in recent years despite the constant change of personnel on the field.

The team's struggles have stunted their performance in the last couple of seasons. Despite the team’s 6-2 record in the current campaign, Iowa’s offensive performance is below par, especially after the injury of Michigan transfer Cade McNamara.

The Hawkeyes are currently ranked No. 118 out of 130 teams in scoring offense this season, averaging 19.5 points per game.

The struggles extend back to the previous two seasons as in 2022, the Hawkeyes ranked 123rd out of 131 FBS teams, and in 2021, they were positioned at 99th out of 130 college football programs in terms of scoring offense, which doesn’t speak well of the program.

How did Brian Ferentz react to his dismissal?

Brian Ferentz seems to have accepted the program's decision to relieve him of his duty as offensive coordinator, marking the end of his time with the Hawkeyes. He had previously noted in August that he accept any employment decision made by the team this season.

Ferentz told Pete Thamel of ESPN:

“For the vast majority of my adult life I have had the privilege to represent the University of Iowa as a football player and coach. I have always considered and will always consider it an honor.

“In that time, my singular goal has been to contribute to the football team’s success. As long as I am employed by the University of Iowa, my stated goal will not change. My priority will continue to be the well-being of our students and the success of our team.”

Notably, Iowa disclosed contract amendments for Brian Ferentz in February, which included an unusual points-per-game provision. To extend his two-year rolling contract beyond June 30, 2024, the team needed to average 25 points per game during the 2023 season and secure at least seven wins.