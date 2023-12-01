Washington Football Injury Report vs Oregon in Pac-12 Championship Game 2023 feat. Dillon Johnson and more

The Washington Huskies are gearing up to face off against the Oregon Ducks for the second time this season, but this time in the Pac-12 Conference Championship game. Washington is dealing with a few injuries ahead of the final Pac-12 game in the history of the conference.

With this game meaning so much for both sides, as the winner of this game will likely make the College Football Playoff while the loser will be eliminated from contention, the injury report is going to be critical. Let's take a closer look at which Washington Huskies players are dealing with injuries and what their status for this upcoming battle is.

Washington football injury report ahead of Pac-12 Championship Game 2023

With media not being allowed at practice in preparation for the Pac-12 Championship Game, it is more difficult to get some injury updates. However, there are some players to keep an eye on and discuss their availability for this game, which likely determines which team makes the College Football Playoff.

#1 Gaard Memmelaar injury report

Sophomore offensive lineman Gaard Memmelaar has been out for the season with an undisclosed injury since the season began.

He has not stepped foot on the field so far this year so this is not a loss regarding players that have been on the field. It is not expected to see him back on the field at any point throughout the bowl game season.

#2 Dillon Johnson injury report

Running back Dillon Johnson has been a top running back throughout the season. So far this season, he has 173 carries for 961 yards (5.6 yards per attempt) and 12 rushing touchdowns, as well as 18 receptions for 141 yards (7.8 yards per catch).

Johnson was seen in a walking boot as he had his foot stepped on in the game against the Oregon State Beavers.

He is listed as questionable for this game but was able to play last week so he should be expected to play. This is a huge plus for the offense, as he has been the program's leading rusher throughout the season.

#3 Cameron Davis injury report

Dillon Johnson is not the only running back on the injury report, as junior Cameron Davis has not played this season due to a lower leg injury. He is not expected to play at any point this season so it will be interesting to see what the running back room looks like.