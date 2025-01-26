Washington Huskies in the 2025 NFL draft: An overview of the top Washington prospects

The Washington Huskies don't appear to have been looted by the 2025 NFL draft. While other programs lost a number of players to the draft, no early entrants declared for the NFL from Washington.

That said, the Huskies did have some significant seniors, even on a 6-7 team. Here's a rundown of the NFL draft prospects from Washington's top players.

Top NFL draft prospects from Washington for 2025

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Linebacker Carson Bruener is aiming at possible 2025 NFL Draft selection. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

3. Will Rogers, Washington QB

Trending

A five-year college football standout, Rogers has compiled a stat line that would be the envy of most draft QB prospects. Unfortunately, his outstanding raw numbers may not help him make an NFL splash. Rogers spent four seasons at Mississippi State before coming to Washington for the 2024 season.

In his lone season at Washington, Rogers threw for 2,458 yards and 14 touchdowns. In total, he passed for 14,773 yards and 108 touchdowns. Rogers' 4,739 yards as a sophomore in 2021 with Mike Leach made him seem like a sure-fire NFL prospect.

But the knock on Rogers is that he's a system QB, piling up yardage with a lot of short passes. The consensus seems to be that while Rogers will get an NFL shot, he’s likely to be signed as an undrafted free agent.

Obviously, that could change with an outstanding Pro Day or NFL Combine performance, but Rogers has plenty of work to do to secure a spot in the NFL draft.

2. Carson Bruener, Washington LB

A steady linebacker who contributed over four seasons at Washington, Bruener is a 6-foot-2 player with a high motor and a nose for the football. His 2024 season was his best at Washington, with 104 tackles and three interceptions.

For his total Washington career, Bruener had 305 tackles, including 12 tackles for loss. He broke up 14 passes, picking off five of them.

Bruener's a gamer, but he’s not a physical freak who will blow away NFL general managers with athleticism. While some mock drafts have him going as high as the sixth round, others think he’ll avoid being drafted altogether. He’ll need an impressive postseason performance to draw significant NFL interest.

1. Kam Fabriculanan, Washington CB

Fabriculanan was a four-star recruit from California in the 2020 recruiting class. In five seasons at Washington, he’s shown an impressive ability to make plays on the football. He has 130 total tackles, including six tackles for loss. He's also broken up 11 passes, including four interceptions, and recovered two fumbles.

Mock drafts project Fabriculanan going as high as the fifth round or going completely undrafted. Given his 6-foot-1 height, if he runs well at the combine, he'll have an excellent chance at the top end of that potential range.

What do you think of Washington's NFL Draft prospects? Share your take below in our comments section!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback