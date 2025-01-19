Washington State Transfer Portal Losses: 3 impact players Jimmy Rogers lost during winter window ft. John Mateer

The transfer portal has been humming from Washington State. It's been a bizarre year for the Cougars. They posted a solid 8-5 record, found that the Pac-12 Conference would be reborn, and then watched their coach, Jake Dickert, leave the program. New coach Jimmy Rogers, who comes from South Dakota State, has to deal with over three dozen portal losses.

Yes, Rogers is bringing in plenty of new talent. And yes, many of the players electing to leave wouldn't have been particularly helpful to Rogers anyway. but here are three portal losses for the Cougars who could have been significant contributors in 2025 and beyond.

3 portal losses for Washington State during winter window

3. David Gusta, DL

A sizeable defensive lineman, the imposing Gusta quietly made plays as a lane clogger for the Cougars. In three seasons at Washington State, Gusta had 62 tackles and six tackles for loss. His production actually declined slightly in 2024, as he went from 30 tackles in 2023 to 21 last season.

Gusta will have only one remaining season of eligibility. He signed with Kentucky from the SEC. The Wildcats have lost some players themselves on the defensive line and Gusta is reviewed as a ready plug-and-play addition to that program.

2. Wayshawn Parker, RB

Parker was a freshman star with the Cougars, rushing for 735 yards and four touchdowns while putting up 5.4 yards per carry. Parker earned All-Freshman honors for his productive season and seemed to be at the beginning of a productive career at Washington State.

Instead, the 6-foot sophomore-to-be entered the portal. Parker ultimately signed with Utah, coming off a disappointing 2024 season. For a player with his experience and productivity, anything less than a starting role with the Utes would be a surprise for Parker, who has three years of remaining eligibility.

1. John Mateer, QB

One of the top players in the portal, Mateer had a brilliant 2024 season at Washington State. Mateer played in only one game in 2022 while redshirting. In 2023, he threw 17 passes in a backup role. But in 2024, he took off.

Mateer passed for 3,139 yards and 29 touchdowns. He ran for another 826 yards and 15 more scores on the ground. That kind of productivity made him a highly-regarded portal addition.

Mateer ultimately chose Oklahoma, where the Sooners themselves had a brutal offseason. Mateer will be handed the keys to the OU attack by coach Brent Venables. He's got two seasons of eligibility left.

What do you think of Washington State's portal losses? Share your take on the Cougars below in our comments section!

