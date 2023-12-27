WATCH: $1.4M NIL-valued Marvin Harrison Jr.'s practice video hints at college football farewell after Cotton Bowl

The Ohio State Buckeyes are in for a surprise before the Cotton Bowl as the $1.4 million NIL-valued Marvin Harrison Jr. is dropping hints of bidding college football a farewell. That seems to be the case as his latest video of practicing at the AT&T stadium is going viral.

Earlier in the day, Harrison Jr. raised eyebrows by not donning the team uniform during Tuesday's media-open practice session for the upcoming Cotton Bowl. Later in the day, the wide receiver was seen working out on the exercise bike in uniform, although in a non-interested manner.

This non-participation aligns with the trend of star players opting out of non-playoff bowl games to safeguard their professional aspirations. Given his near-certain All-American status and being a potential top-three NFL Draft pick in 2024, the WR seems inclined to prioritize his NFL prospects over the Cotton Bowl. At this event, the risk of injury could jeopardize his standing as a top prospect.

If Harrison Jr. does proceed with opting out, Ohio State will face the Cotton Bowl without two key starting wide receivers, with Julian Fleming no longer with the team. The added responsibility will then fall on the shoulders of Carnell Tate and Xavier Johnson, with Ryan Day also having the option of Emeka Egbuka.

Should the Arizona Cardinals pick Marvin Harrison Jr.?

With Marvin Harrison Jr. emerging as a potential pick for the Arizona Cardinals in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft, the decision-making process becomes crucial. While Harrison Jr. undeniably possesses outstanding talent, it's essential to consider nuanced perspectives that highlight potential drawbacks.

Scouting reports by Bleacher Report reveal diverse conclusions about the 21-year-old receiver, scrutinizing that Marvin Harrison Jr. has phases where he doesn’t perform at 100 percent. This is a red flag, raising questions about his sustained high-level performance in the NFL.

Bleacher Report's NFL Scouting Department draws attention to Harrison's frame, emphasizing its potential impact on his ability to break tackles and gain extra yards. Even though Harrison Jr. possesses home run speed, the report suggests he might not frequently overpower defensive backs, potentially relegating him to a possession receiver role.

Ian Cummings of Pro Football Network echoes concerns about Harrison's size and the likelihood of limited yardage following catches. The prospect's alleged failure to consistently utilize his remarkable 4.38 speed is also viewed as a potential red flag, prompting discussions about his commitment and work ethic.

While these analyses don't categorically dismiss Harrison as a draft choice, they evaluate his performance holistically. The Arizona Cardinals, in contemplating Marvin Harrison Jr. as a potential pick, must weigh all the pros and cons alongside his college achievements.

