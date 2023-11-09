[Watch] Bo Nix’s wife Izzy Smoke embraces a fun family weekend in Oregon following the gigantic 63-19 win against California

The 2023 college football season has been fun for Izzy Smoke considering the performance of her husband Bo Nix. She has shared a couple of exciting images from a good number of Oregon’s games at the Autzen Stadium this season, showing immense support for her husband.

Last weekend, Smoke’s family members travelled all the way to Oregon to spend some exciting moments with her. It was obviously a fun time for the entire family as they made some trips around Oregon and visited a few fun places within the city of Eugene.

The family attended Oregon’s Week 10 game against Cal together. The family had an exciting moment at the Autzen Stadium as the Ducks secured an emphatic 63-19 victory over the Golden Bears. Bo Nix notably completed 29 of his 38 passes for 386 yards and four touchdowns.

Catch a glimpse of the family fun time here.

Bo Nix and Izzy Smoke's marriage

Izzy Smoke seems to be enjoying every moment of her marriage with Bo Nix. This is evident in her passionate support, on and off the football field, of her husband.

The two notably gained recognition as one of the most beloved couples during their time at Auburn University, where the relationship began. Nix was a starting quarterback for the Tigers football team, while Smoke was with the cheerleading team at the university.

Bo Nix and Izzy Smoke announced their engagement on Instagram on August 2, 2021, with a photo taken at Jordan-Hare Stadium to celebrate the special moment. The couple subsequently got married on July 7, 2022, and have enjoyed over one year of blissful marriage.

Bo Nix draft projection ahead of 2024

Bo Nix is regarded as a potential first-round pick by numerous experts in the upcoming 2024 NFL draft, thanks to his consistently impressive performances since 2022. He has always been a highly rated prospect but his tenure at Auburn was marred by the team's poor outings.

In many of the mock drafts out there, he is still ranked behind a couple of other quarterbacks, notably Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, and Michael Penix Jr. Nonetheless, there are a good number of NFL teams hoping to draft a quarterback in 2024 and he will be one of the top options.

The Oregon quarterback possesses a powerful arm that allows him to execute throws effectively, consistently delivering catchable passes to receivers downfield. This is obviously what many scouts would admire about him.