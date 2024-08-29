WATCH: Deion Sanders' ex-wife, Pilar Sanders, gets ready for Colorado vs. North Dakota State "game day"

Pilar Sanders is hyped for the Colorado Buffaloes' opening game of the 2024 college football season. Deion Sanders' ex-wife posted a video on her Instagram stories of her driving to the venue of the North Dakota State matchup on Thursday.

This game will mark the first since November, when the Buffaloes' season came to a close with a 4-8 mark.

Pilar Sanders is the mother of Shedeur and Shilo Sanders

Pilar Sanders will be watching her sons, Shedeur Sanders and Shilo Sanders, in Colorado's game against North Dakota State. Her sons are starters for the Buffaloes and will be key in Coach Prime's team coming out with a win.

Shedeur Sanders is the younger of the two and a star quarterback. He's widely regarded as one of college football's top players and an outside bet for the Heisman Trophy. He's entering his second season at CU with a point to prove, especially after a less-than-ideal first season with the program.

Shilo Sanders is the older brother, and he plays safety for Coach Prime. Shilo was one of the leaders on defense in 2023 and is one of the most experienced players on the squad. His grit, determination and hard-hitting ways can swing the momentum in the Buffaloes' favor in tough games.

Shedeur and Shilo Sanders are eligible for the 2025 NFL draft

Shedeur Sanders and Shilo Sanders are eligible for the 2025 NFL draft, and according to Deion Sanders, they'll declare for the draft at the end of the season.

When asked about whether the brothers will declare for the draft, Coach Prime said on a 2023 episode of "The Dan Patrick Show":

"They're going to come out at the same time ... next year. They are not trying to leave daddy this year, by the way."

Shedeur is viewed as a top 10 pick, while Shilo should hear his name called on Day 2 or 3.

