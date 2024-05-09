WATCH: Deion Sanders’ ex-wife Pilar Sanders shares compilation of adorable moments with daughter Shelomi Sanders

Deion Sanders' ex-wife, Pilar Sanders, took to Instagram to share a video with their daughter, Shelomi Sanders. The clip contained a compilation of moments between the mother-daughter duo, showing the bond the two of them share.

Shelomi recently left the Colorado Buffaloes women's basketball program to enter the transfer portal and chose the Alabama A&M Bulldogs to pursue her basketball career further. While "Coach Prime" didn't like the move, Pilar stood in support of her daughter through it all.

Pilar captioned her post:

“📸 dump.”

Last month, Pilar opened up about Shelomi's decision to start her college basketball career at Jackson State. According to her, it was a disadvantage for the young hooper being the daughter of an NFL legend.

She claimed that the coaches told her about the respect they have for Coach Prime and that became a hindrance in Shelomi's recruitment process. For her, it robbed her daughter of a true recruitment experience.

Shelomi didn't stay with the Tigers for long and transferred to Colorado when her dad took over the Buffs football program. After spending more than a season in Boulder, she decided to get away and start afresh with Alabama A&M.

Proud mom moment for Pilar Sanders when Shelomi Sanders joined Alabama A&M

When Shelomi Sanders announced her decision to move base to Alabama A&M, Pilar Sanders helped build the hype, sharing snaps of the basketball star rocking the jersey of her new team. Pilar also expressed her pride in the achievements of her daughter.

“So proud of my beautiful babes! You have the courage, confidence, strength, and character to go anywhere, the drive to be the best and WIN. So happy you’re not settling," a part of the caption read.

On the other hand, her dad Deion Sanders wasn't happy with Shelomi Sanders’ decision to leave Boulder, going as far as to call it "stupid." Coach Prime clarified that Shelomi's decision to leave Colorado won't trigger his desire to leave. Will the young basketball star be able to get what she wants out of the transfer?

