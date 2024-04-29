WATCH: Deion Sanders’ ex-wife Pilar Sanders turns into proud mom as daughter Shelomi Sanders gets special place in Alabama locker room

Pilar Sanders, ex-wife of Deion Sanders, beamed with pride as her daughter, Shelomi Sanders, secured her spot in the Alabama A&M locker room. The proud mom took to Instagram, sharing a reel standing at Shelomi's designated place in the locker room, captioning it:

"Babeeeeeee"

Shelomi's decision to transfer from Colorado to Alabama A&M in the SWAC Conference surprised everyone in the college sports scene. However, Pilar expressed her support for her daughter’s move.

“So proud of my beautiful babes! You have the courage, confidence, strength, and character to go anywhere, the drive to be the best and WIN. So happy you’re not settling," Pilar said.

"It’s your life to live, so live it with love, passion, adventure and everything you’ve got! I love you so much. Congratulations.”

Pilar Sanders tells how Shelomi Sanders didn't have the "whole experience"

Coach Prime’s ex-wife Pilar Sanders reveals one of the not-so-happy experiences of her daughter Shelomi Sanders in the college basketball scene. Striving to carve her own path, Shelomi started her journey at Jackson State, then joined her dad's team at Colorado.

According to Pilar Sanders, Shelomi's connection to Deion Sanders cast a shadow on her recruitment experience. In a YouTube video, Deion Sanders' ex-wife shared her frustration, stating that Shelomi's affiliation with her famous father denied her the full recruiting experience.

“So people who are in sports have a certain level of respect because of the time he did in the NFL and in baseball and whatever."

"That completely stopped Shelomi short of having the whole experience of being recruited, which I thought was very unfair to her.”

Shelomi's basketball journey has been a whirlwind. After a brief stint at Jackson State, she joined her father in Colorado. Now, she's returning to SWAC basketball at Alabama A&M, seeking a fresh start.

Despite Shelomi's decision, Deion Sanders wasn't pleased. He criticized her choice, labeling it 'stupid' and emphasizing the importance of securing a team before entering the transfer portal.

