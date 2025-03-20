WATCH: Deion Sanders’ son Shedeur Sanders interviews with the NFL Network at Big 12 Pro Day

Shedeur Sanders was one of many Colorado Buffaloes in attendance at the Big 12 pro day in Frisco, Texas. The superstar quarterback was there to support his teammates rather than partake in combine-like drills.

Ad

Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders, also known as Coach Prime, was at the venue. He watched closely as his NFL-bound son, Shedeur was being interviewed.

Sports Illustrated reported that five members of the Colorado Buffaloes participated in Wednesday's activities: defensive linemen Chidozie Nwankwo, BJ Green II and Shane Cokes; linebacker LaVonta Bentley and offensive lineman Kardell Thomas.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Running backs, wideouts, tight ends and defensive backs are expected to work out on Thursday. That means Deion Sanders' older son, Shilo Sanders, may showcase his skills in front of NFL scouts. Shilo was not invited to the 2025 NFL combine.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

What's next for Shedeur Sanders?

There's a high chance that Shedeur Sanders throws at the Colorado Buffaloes' pro day on April 4, two weeks after the Big 12 pro day comes to an end.

Sanders may prefer throwing to the likes of Colorado's Jimmy Horn Jr. and LaJohntay Wester in front of NFL scouts. The receivers are used to Sanders' pinpoint passes, and a stellar showing could be the difference between getting drafted and entering the league as an undrafted free agent.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

After that, Sanders will gear up to hear his name called by Roger Goodell in the 2025 NFL draft. Sanders has been projected to go anywhere from No. 1 to the early 20s in the upcoming draft.

However, one thing's for sure. The former Jackson State Tigers QB1 and 2024 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award winner will be selected in the first round and get the chance to lead an NFL franchise from the first training camp.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place