Father of Shedeur, Deion Sanders sends a clear warning to the person lying about his son during draft process

Deion Sanders' son, now-former Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders, is one of the most polarizing NFL draft prospects. His stock isn't fully clear, having fluctuated this offseason, but he remains outwardly confident. One NFL quarterbacks coach didn't like what he heard from Shedeur at last month's NFL Combine and made it known to his peers.

Word spreads, however, and Deion addressed the rumor while talking to NFL Network on Thursday.

"We like to call that stuff out, though," Deion said. "I know who it is. You gonna make me call him out. We know what team. ... Don't make me pull behind the curtain and step in that thing. I will try my best to keep it on the high road, but I don't know the address."

Coach Prime's defense of his sons — including Shedeur's older brother, Shilo — is exactly what one would expect from a father, except most aren't as notable as the Sanders family is.

Deion was brash in the lead-up to his draft back in the day, as well, which has led Shilo to joke that the reason detractors are so hard on them is because of how their father handled things back then.

Analyst defends Deion Sanders' son, Shedeur

Some analysts are in Shedeur Sanders' corner. On Wednesday's Bomani Jones' podcast episode, The Ringer's Joel Anderson backed up the younger Sanders' approach to the pre-draft process.

“It’s really important where you go in the NFL,” Anderson said. “You can’t just let anybody draft you. If you’re a quarterback — and I don’t care who’s running the franchise — you probably are gonna look askew at, like, the Cleveland Browns, right? You’re like, ‘I just don’t know if I wanna be there.’ Right?

I just wonder if Shedeur took what I think is a reasonable approach: ‘I don’t respect this organization. I don’t necessarily respect this process, and I’m not going to engage with it as if it is deserving of my respect.’ … I wonder if he went in there with a plan to do that sort of stuff, and I can sort of ride with that.”

Shedeur has been mocked as early as the top-five and as late as the end of the first round. Some, such as Pro Football Hall of Famer and ESPN's Shannon Sharpe, have said that the confidence he exudes is exactly what professional teams would prefer, but since he is Deion Sanders' son, that changes.

Chad Johnson, Sharpe's co-host on "Nightcap," has compared Shedeur's mindset to that of Baker Mayfield and Johnny Manziel, both of whom were taken in the first round of their respective drafts.

