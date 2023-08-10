WATCH: Deion Sanders vibing and dancing with Colorado football team as he celebrated his birthday

The legendary Deion Sanders turns 56 today. Yes, the only athlete in history to have ever played in both a Super Bowl and a World Series was born on this day 56 years ago. Sanders was born in Fort Myers, Florida, in 1967.

The head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes celebrated his birthday with his team at the 2023 fall camp. He couldn't contain his joy as his players and staff sang and presented him a cake for his birthday. Of course, he couldn't but dance.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Having recently emerged from surgery on his thigh and knee, the Prime Coach has a lot to be thankful for.

Deion Sanders' life and career in a nutshell

The two-sport star attended Florida State University where he excelled at football and baseball. Sanders was drafted in the first round of the 1989 NFL draft by the Atlanta Falcons. He also signed with the MLB side, the Atlanta Braves.

Deion Sanders wasted no time in establishing himself as one of the best players on the gridiron and the diamond. In the NFL, he won the Super Bowl twice with the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys. He was also named to the Pro Bowl five times.

In the MLB, he was thrice named to the All-Star team and won a Gold Glove. After his playing career, Sanders has ventured into several fields including business, broadcasting, music, reality TV, and coaching.

Sanders' debut college head coaching role was at Jackson State and he did an excellent job there. He was appointed by the University in September 2020. He led the team to the Southwestern Athletic Conference title in the fall of 2021, recording 11 wins in the process. It's the highest number of wins the program has ever had in its history.

He won the Eddie Robinson Award as the top FCS coach for the season. In December 2022, Sanders was appointed as the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes. The Buffs were coming off a terrible season with just one win in twelve games.

Facing the uphill task of turning the program around, Sanders set to business in a focused manner. He managed to pull a surprising overhaul of the Buffs roster by recruiting heavily from the transfer portal.

Sanders is a family man who cherishes his five kids. His son, Deion Sanders Jr., also played college football but didn't go ahead to the NFL. Shedeur Sanders is currently part of his dad's team at Colorado.

Deion Sanders is a living legend and we wish him a very happy birthday.