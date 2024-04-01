WATCH: Former Super Bowl champ Warren Sapp finally joins Deion Sanders' Colorado putting an end to coaching speculations 

Former Super Bowl champion DT Warren Sapp is officially on board with the Colorado Buffaloes football program, albeit in a role different from what was initially reported.

Deion Sanders had shared that Sapp was joining the staff. However, the program denied it.

"There have been no conversations about hiring Warren Sapp for an assistant coach position at the University of Colorado," said Steve Hurlbert, spokesman for CU Boulder back in January.

Now, Sapp himself confirmed the news on social media, revealing he'll be a Senior Quality Control Analyst, a position focused on assisting the coaching staff with game preparation and player development.

This comes as a bit of a surprise, as the University of Colorado previously denied Sapp's involvement with the team in January. Concerns were also raised by domestic violence advocacy groups regarding Sapp's checkered past with violence against women.

“By recruiting someone with a history of public allegations of gender-based violence, including domestic violence, they risk promoting violence rather than speaking out against it. They risk saying that violence is excusable if the player or coach is successful,” a statement to USA TODAY Sports by Violence Free Colorado said.

On the field, however, Warren Sapp brings a wealth of experience. A 13-year NFL veteran and Super Bowl champion, Sapp boasts an impressive record of 96.5 sacks, 573 tackles, and 19 forced fumbles.

His knowledge and expertise are sure to be valuable assets for the Buffaloes as they strive to improve on their 4-8 record and make a mark in the Big 12 conference.

Warren Sapp joins Deion Sanders at Colorado

The Colorado Buffaloes are back in action for the second half of spring training. Deion Sanders has finally solidified his coaching team with the addition of NFL legend Warren Sapp.

Well Off Media featured Deion and Sapp together. In the video, Sapp gave his introductory speech and shared that he has been Deion’s fan for a long time.

“I love this man to death from the first time I saw him… I’ve been a Deion Sanders fan since I was 12 years old. So we all here for the man. Let’s go riding. Championship time!” Sapp shared. (Quote taken from 10:36 of the video)

Sanders also recruited former Dallas Cowboys teammate George Hegamin to serve as the program's new director of leadership and engagement.

Hegamin also gave an introductory speech where he emphasized the importance of a holistic approach, highlighting that "everything impacts everything."

The combined expertise of Sapp and Hegamin, alongside Coach Prime's direction, promises to elevate the Buffs' performance.

