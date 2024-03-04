WATCH: Michael Penix Jr.’s GF Olivia Carter shows off adorable gesture by former Washington QB during “one of the biggest weekends”

Michael Penix Jr. was one of the best QBs in Indianapolis on Saturday at the NFL Combine. After impressing teams across the NFL, his adorable gesture over the weekend is now winning hearts.

The 2023 Heisman finalist sent his girlfriend Olivia Carter a bouquet of red roses. Carter took to Instagram sharing the beautiful roses and captioned it,

"awwwwwww, you are the absolute best."

"How do you think about me on one of the biggest weekends of your life. I love you so much"

Screenshot via Instagram

The 23-year-old finished runner-up to Jayden Daniels in the 2023 Heisman Trophy. Penix Jr. recorded 4,903 yards, and 36 TDs with 11 interceptions to his name.

He was one of the best arrows in Kalen DeBoer's quiver, who led the Washington Huskies to the CFP National Championship game against the mighty Michigan Wolverines

Michael Penix Jr. NFL Combine

The NFL Scouting Combine proved to be a success for Washington quarterback - Penix Jr.

Jeremy Fowler from ESPN revealed that teams were impressed with the QBs attitude with one scout even labeling him a "stud," owing to Penix's articulate explanations of his game and adeptness at processing information.

Teams felt optimistic about Penix, praising his throwing abilities and impressive physique, such as his 10.5-inch hands—making him an appealing option for cold-weather teams.

"He's in a good spot for sure. We'll see if he can sneak into the first round but certainly he's a player who's trending upward right now."

While Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, and Jayden Daniels dominate the draft conversation, Penix Jr. competes with J.J. McCarthy and Bo Nix to distinguish himself in the secondary group.

With the competition intensifying, Penix's Combine success may well play a pivotal role in determining his fate in the draft.