WATCH: Oregon QB Bo Nix's larger-than-life poster in midtown Manhattan has Ducks' fans abuzz with excitement

A colossal billboard featuring Oregon quarterback Bo Nix has been placed at the heart of New York City. This showcases the influence of the signal-caller following his progress in the 2022 season, leading to bigger expectations in the upcoming season.

The vibrant display poster in Midtown Manhattan showcases Nix adorned in the pristine all-white Oregon uniform, complemented by the striking tagline "BOdacious."

The campaign is a publicity push for Bo Nix to win the highly coveted Heisman Trophy in the 2023 season. The quarterback is among the players heavily favored to claim the award this season, and it seems he is getting all the support he needs to go all the way.

Not the first time this is occurring

This is definitely not the first time a Ducks player has had a billboard in New York as a publicity push for the Heisman Trophy. Oregon paid $250,000 22 years ago to have a billboard of the quarterback Joey Harrington across the street of Madison Square Garden. This was also done for quarterback Dennis Dixon in 2007.

Bo Nix becomes the next player to get this rare honor. It is not known yet who is behind the Nix's new billboard in the Big Apple.

According to reports, the advertising agency overseeing the billboard asserts that this particular billboard stands as the most expansive outdoor advertisement within the area. Furthermore, it said that it garners approximately 600,000 impressions on a weekly basis.

Bo Nix Heisman chances

Following his performance last season, Bo Nix is listed among the players with the highest probability of winning the Heisman Trophy in 2023. He ranks among the likes of Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, Jordan Travis, Blake Corum, Marvin Harrison Jr. and a host of others.

Nix threw for 3,593 yards and 29 touchdowns with a remarkable 71.9% completion percentage last season. He also rushed for 510 yards and 14 touchdowns, showcasing his dual-threat ability, which could prove vital for Oregon in its last season in the Pac-12.

The ultimate trajectory of Nix's collegiate journey remains uncertain as he approaches his final season. Nonetheless, the anticipation among Oregon fans is for a potential return to New York at season's end, perhaps to proudly receive the prestigious Heisman Trophy.