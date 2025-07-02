"Watch out" - Penn State HC James Franklin receives warning on QB Drew Allar from Urban Meyer

James Franklin has watched Drew Allar develop from a priority backup to one of the best quarterbacks in college football. Allar was instrumental in the Nittany Lions reaching the semifinals of the College Football Playoffs in 2024.

The rest of the college football world is aware of Allar's star power. In Wednesday's episode of "The Herd with Colin Cowherd," Cowherd asked Urban Meyer to name the three best rosters and personnel in America. Meyer said:

"Texas, Ohio State, and Penn State as following the lead of the Wolverines and the Buckeyes and that's because they have more seniors."

Meyer continued,

"Think about this Colin, I never had the chance to coach fourth year players. If I did it's very rare, and the difference between a fourth year player and a rookie or a freshman is night and day. You are coaching grown men, that's a men's locker room."

He then concluded,

"So, watch out for Penn State man. If Drew Allar can really improve I agree with you that they got the best backfield (and I don't think it's close) in the country. Plus they got an offensive line that can't wait to get on the field."

The Penn State Nittany Lions will be led by Drew Allar, who is entering his fourth year of collegiate football. Urban Meyer views this as an advantage when compared to other teams that start either freshmen or sophomores.

It's important to note that Drew Allar is the only starting quarterback from last year's college football playoff semifinals who's coming back in the upcoming season. Texas' Quinn Ewers, Notre Dame's Riley Leonard, and Ohio State's Will Howard are now in the NFL.

What's next for James Franklin and Drew Allar?

James Franklin is preparing for his 12th season as Penn State's head coach. He has ten winning seasons in that span, with last season being a special one. The Nittany Lions were a win away from competing in the national championship title game against the Ohio State Buckeyes.

However, Marcus Freeman's Notre Dame Fighting Irish were too good on the day and sent Penn State packing. Next up is the 2025 campaign, where Franklin and the program aim to take one or perhaps two steps further in their quest for national glory.

Drew Allar enters the 2025 season with the hopes of a program on his back. The skilled pocket passer opted against entering the 2025 NFL draft to return to the Nittany Lions.

Allar is looking to improve his draft stock while potentially leading the Nittany Lions to a national championship win. His campaign begins with a game against Nevada and should serve as a sign of things to come in Year 4.

