WATCH: Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu gifts his LSU cleats to young fan after preseason showdown against 49ers

New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu gave away his LSU cleats to a young fan after their preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers. The Saints shared a video of the moment on their official Instagram page.

In the video, the Saints wrote:

“When Tyrann Mathieu gives you his LSU cleats.”

In the video, Mathieu takes off his LSU cleats, hands them to a young boy and poses for a picture with him. The two-time First-team All-Pro (2015, 2020) also shares his autograph and a fist bump with another fan.

The Saints posted some more fan moments like Mathieu's on their Instagram.

“Making memories @mathieu_era.”

The Saints posted some more fan moments like Mathieu’s on their Instagram.

Tyrann Mathieu’s team and Niners impress in preseason showdowns

The NFL preseason matchup between the Saints and the Niners had some talented players in the spotlight.

Derek Carr made a strong case for his role as the Saints' backup quarterback. In limited action, Carr completed 7 of 9 passes for 47 yards. Carr also managed to set up the team's opening touchdown.

The Saints' running back depth was on full display. Jordan Mims led the way with 31 yards on 10 carries, while Jamaal Williams, James Robinson and Taysom Hill contributed 32, 27 and 21 yards, respectively.

Brock Purdy's backup, Joshua Dobbs, continued to impress. He completed 12 of 21 passes for 133 yards and added 25 yards on the ground with a touchdown. His performances have cemented his position as the Niners' primary backup.

Wide receiver Danny Gray had a standout performance for the Niners, catching four passes for 51 yards. His impressive play has earned him a spot on the team's depth chart.

San Francisco beat New Orleans 16-10 and boosted its record to 1-1. The Niners will conclude their preseason against the Las Vegas Raiders on Friday, while the Saints will host the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. Both teams will use these final games to fine-tune their rosters and prepare for the regular season.

