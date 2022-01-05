South Carolina HC gets soaked in mayonnaise after Duke's Mayo Bowl win

The South Carolina Gamecocks defeated the North Carolina Tar Heels in the Duke's Mayo Bowl by a score of 38-21 on December 30.

The Gamecocks, led by head coach Shane Beamer, got off to a hot start with an 18-0 lead at the conclusion of the first quarter.

After the game, the winning coach got the 'mayo bath' — which is sitting down and getting doused with a lot of Duke's Mayonnaise.

Despite the nasty feeling of mayonnaise being poured all over someone, it's a safe bet to say that Shane Beamer was elated to get the Duke's Mayo treatment. The Gamecocks got to the bowl game by earning a record of 7-6 in the vaunted SEC.

South Carolina's Dakereon Joyner - MVP of the Duke's Mayo Bowl

Duke's Mayo Bowl - North Carolina v South Carolina

The MVP of the Duke's Mayo Bowl was receiver-turned-quarterback Dakereon Joyner, who went nine for nine with 160 yards passing and a touchdown. Joyner also added 64 rushing yards for a total of 224 yards from scrimmage.

Joyner, recruited as one of the best dual-threat options in the country, has been drifting between playing quarterback and receiver since stepping on campus just a few seasons ago.

First-year South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer faced a dilemma for the Duke's Mayo Bowl as starting quarterback Jason Brown entered the transfer portal just before the game.

With weeks to get ready for the bowl game, Beamer and staff gave Joyner the necessary reps to get ready to start. After the game, Beamer gave all the credit to offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield:

“Credit (offensive coordinator) Marcus Satterfield; that wasn’t me. Early on, even before Jason made his decision, we felt like we needed to get D.K. going in there. We had a month getting ready and just the element of being able to make them defend the quarterback run game."

Joyner also spoke after the game on his 69-yard touchdown pass to tight end Jaheim Bell:

“I knew from the jump, I even dreamed about it, I knew Jaheim was gonna catch that ball,” Joyner said. “I’m so thankful. I thank God for everything, for Him just preparing me the last four years for this moment. I never question God."

The win is a statement victory for the South Carolina Gamecocks franchise. First-year head coach Shane Beamer is the son of longtime legendary coach of the Virginia Tech Hokies, Frank Beamer.

The older Beamer was head coach for the Hokies from 1987-2015 and is still employed as the special assistant to the athletic director for the team.

South Carolina defeated their state rivals, the North Carolina Tar Heels, led by legendary head coach Mack Brown.

The Tar Heels are led by quarterback Sam Howell, a player many have projected to be a first or second-round pick for the NFL Draft.

