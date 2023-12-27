Watch: When the 2019 Quick Lane Bowl exploded in a furious fistfight between Pittsburgh and Eastern Michigan

The Quick Lane Bowl became the unlikely stage for a showdown between Pittsburgh and Eastern Michigan that took a wild turn in the 2019 bowl season. The game was marked by a fiery fistfight which added unexpected drama to the festive bowl season.

Eastern Michigan quarterback Mike Glass III was going through one of the final chapters of his football career, but he didn’t bow out before becoming the protagonist in a bizarre fight on the football field.

Glass unleashed a punch at linebacker Cam Bright, setting off a chain reaction. The senior then targeted cornerback Paris Ford, but his swing took an unexpected turn and landed on a referee who caught Glass’ full-force punch on his chin.

The outburst of Mike Glass III led to his ejection from the game. The troubles for Eastern Michigan didn’t end there as senior Kevin McGill faced ejection, too. He was accused of spitting on a Pitt player earlier in the game.

The incident included the referee falling with a yellow flag as a distress flare. While the incident contrasted with the usual bowl festivities, it gave fans an unexpected dose of excitement in the Quick Lane Bowl.

Eastern Michigan's Mike Glass III apologizes to referee

The 2019 Quick Lane Bowl is remembered because of Mike Glass III dropping punch after punch toward a Pitt player and the referee. However, Glass sounded remorseful after the game.

"I let God and my family down!" Glass said as he apologized.

It was a dramatic conclusion to Glass' collegiate career as he recorded 311 yards and two touchdowns against the Pittsburgh Panthers, who defeated the Eastern Michigan Eagles 34-30.

