WATCH: When Arsenal legend Thierry Henry and Micah Richards tried to sing Sweet Home Alabama and failed miserably at it 

CBS analysts Thierry Henry and Micah Richards have done their bit to elevate soccer in the US with their Champions League show, "UCL Today." However, they still have a lot to learn about American culture.

In November 2023, during the network's UEFA Champions League coverage in Miami, Arsenal legend Henry and former Manchester City defender Richards performed one of the funniest renditions of "Sweet Home Alabama." The duo sang the Lynyrd Skynyrd hit to tease host Kate Abdo regarding her date in Alabama but failed miserably.

Even college football fans caught a glimpse of the soccer stars' performance and had their say. Some even likened the song to the NCAA's No. 5 Alabama Crimson Tide.

"Roll Tide," a fan commented.

"What a show," another fan posted.

"CBS STRUCK GOLD WITH THIS LOT," an X user commented.

The Alabama football team will enter a new era after long-serving coach Nick Saban announced his retirement last month. Saban spent 17 seasons with the Tide, racking up a 183-25 record and guiding the team to six national championships.

Alabama replaced the legendary coach with former Washington man Kalen DeBoer, who led the Huskies to a CFP national championship appearance last season. However, Washington fell at the final hurdle against No. 1 Michigan.

It will be interesting to see how Alabama fares in its first season without Saban. The Tide will commence their 2024 college football season on Aug. 31, when they host Western Kentucky.

J.J. Watt reveals which position Micah Richards could play in American football

Earlier this week, former NFL defensive end J.J. Watt made an appearance on the CBS Champions League show in Las Vegas, just a few days before the Super Bowl. The five-time Pro Bowler initially suggested that Micah Richards could do well as a cornerback, given his frame and man-marking ability.

However, when Watt was shown a clip of Richards and former USMNT star Clint Dempsey in a one-on-one football play, he hilariously tracked back on his statements and suggested that the former England right-back should instead serve as a waterboy for the team.