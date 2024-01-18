"We were already looking for property in Tuscaloosa": WWE legend Bill Goldberg speaks out on son Gage flipping commitment from Alabama to Colorado

Following the unexpected retirement of Nick Saban from Alabama football, Bill Goldberg’s son decided against playing college football at Alabama. Gage Goldberg subsequently announced his commitment to Colorado on Sunday after speaking with Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders.

While the linebacker comes as another big catch for the Buffaloes, he was inches away from committing to powerhouse Alabama. Bill Goldberg’s son told TMZ Sports that the family was already "looking for property in Tuscaloosa" before the situation changed.

“My top schools were Alabama, Duke, UCF, N.C. State. Those were my four," Gage Goldberg said. "Then (dad) reached out to Deion, and then the coach called him. The opportunity came up for a (preferred walk-on) at Colorado, and I committed on that … We were already looking for property in Tuscaloosa.”

Deion Sanders was the main attraction for Bill Goldberg’s son

Like he's done in many cases, Deion Sanders has used his influence to bring a prospect to Boulder. Many players have committed to Colorado over the last year due to his presence. His influence has once again played out with Bill Goldberg's son.

"The main draw was that Colorado has an amazing coaching staff and obviously a great head coach that will help me excel in every way to become a better football player, and eventually to get me to the next level," Gage Goldberg said.

"My dad's advice was to go to the program that stands out to you the most and the one you know that you will love. I already know at this moment that I will love Colorado, and it will also be great to be learning from one of my dad’s best friends ever."

Colorado has been at the center of attention since the Pro Football Hall of Famer arrived from Jackson State, and his influence continues to play out at the program. The Buffaloes will look to bounce back from the disappointing 2023 season as they make their way to the Big 12.

Gage Goldberg making a name for himself in a different sport

Bill Goldberg rose to fame with his exploits in the WWE after playing college and pro football. His son is taking a similar path. Gage Goldberg played middle linebacker for Boerne Champion, Texas.

Bill played defensive tackle and was a defensive captain for the Georgia Bulldogs before being picked No. 301 by the Los Angeles Rams in 1990. He then played in the World League of American Football and the Canadian Football League before joining the Atlanta Falcons from 1992-94.

Although he made only 11 tackles in 14 games over three seasons, he became good friends with Deion Sanders, Atlanta's star cornerback.

Gage notably became known to the WWE world when he ran to the ring to save his father from Bobby Lashley at SummerSlam 2021. Although an all-district selection, Gage is not considered a high-level football recruit. Gage is also a talented catcher for the school's baseball team.

