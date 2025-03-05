"We don’t have any rules to protect players": When Nick Saban got blunt on the biggest challenges of NIL in college football

In 2022, Nick Saban and Deion Sanders joined SportsCenter to discuss the biggest challenges surrounding Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) in college football. The former Alabama football coach has been voicing his concerns over the NCAA's NIL policy.

During the interview with ESPN, Saban drew comparisons to the NFL’s structured system, citing salary caps and draft orders as measures that maintain parity.

“I think, first of all, Name Image And Likeness is a great opportunity for players to make money,” Saban said.

“Another opportunity to use what they've created on their own through their own hard work to be able to earn money, and I think that's a really good thing.”

However, Saban voiced concerns over the lack of regulations to protect athletes in this evolving landscape.

"I also think we don't have any rules in place to protect the players, from people who are trying to get between them and the money," he said (2:48).

Beyond player protection, Saban, during his time at Alabama, highlighted other pressing issues with NIL:

Alumni Involvement in Recruiting: Once restricted, alumni-backed collectives are now influencing player recruitment.

Competitive Balance: Without regulation, schools with deeper financial backing could gain an unfair advantage.

Deion Sanders, now in his second season as Colorado's coach, shared his perspective as well. Reflecting on his time at Jackson State, he acknowledged the difficulty of competing with larger programs that have stronger NIL resources.

“Certainly, we don't have the resources, and we don't have the roster that they entail,” Sanders said.

“I think it's 22 more scholarships that they're allowed to have than what we would have. So, matching up with Coach Saban's guys is absurd right now until we get that interior to even think about it, to even fathom that matchup.”

According to Sanders, NIL has shifted priorities for recruits, with financial incentives sometimes outweighing key factors like coaching, player development, and NFL potential.

Nick Saban called the current NIL model in college football "unsustainable"

Ryan Day sits with Nick Saban and Kirk Herbstreit on the set of ESPN College GameDay - Source: Imagn

In January, Nick Saban, on The Pat McAfee Show, called the current NIL model in college football "unsustainable," ahead of the College Football Playoff National Championship between Ohio State and Notre Dame.

“All I’m saying? The people out there need to know this model is unsustainable. It’s not good for players," Saban said [H/t SI].

Saban's biggest concern is the lack of regulation in NIL deals. He noted that programs like Ohio State, Oregon and Georgia are rumored to spend millions to secure top talent, creating an uneven playing field.

“One school can’t spend $30 million for players while another schools spending $3 million," Saban said.

Seven-time national championship winner Saban believes it must be structured to maintain competitive balance, giving every school a fair shot.

