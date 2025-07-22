"We got to be careful of the rat poison" - When Steve Sarkisian channeled his inner Nick Saban after almost pulling major upset vs. Alabama

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian is one of the most notable branches of Nick Saban’s coaching tree. Twice in his coaching career, he found himself on Saban’s staff. These have had a lasting effect, as Sarkisian showed at a presser in 2022 after a close game where he almost beat his former boss.

Sarkisian’s Texas Longhorns fell to a narrow 20-19 loss against Saban’s Alabama on Sept. 10, 2022. In the subsequent press conference, the Texas coach said:

“First of all, to quote my old boss, we’ve got to be careful of the rat poison of people telling us how good we are, which is important. A week ago, everyone told us how bad we were.

"Now this week, everyone wants to tell us how good we are. We’ve got to be careful to quiet the noise outside of our building and focus on us.”

The Longhorns finished the 2022 season with an 8-5 record, losing the Alamo Bowl to Washington.

After a slow start to his tenure at Texas, the Longhorns have transformed greatly over the past two seasons under Steve Sarkisian. A 5-7 finish in 2021 was followed by a slightly better 8-5 finish the following season.

Sarksian led the Longhorns to a Big 12 conference title in their last season in the conference. The program’s first season in the SEC also went better than most would have imagined it to go, with a conference championship game appearance.

Steve Sarkisian speaks out on the new college salary cap

Steve Sarkisian has shared his views on the new $20 million revenue-sharing cap for players' compensation in college football.

The Longhorns coach expects the requirement to be enforced across schools and that violators will be punished.:

“Somewhere down the road, I don't know if it's tomorrow, next week, or next year, but someone's going to get punished going over the cap. I surely don't want to be the school that gets punished for doing that because I like coaching, and I like the salary the University of Texas pays me to coach. Let's be frank.”

Sarkisian has one of the strongest rosters in college football going into the 2025 season, with quarterback Arch Manning at the center of the team.

The redshirt sophomore will be the Longhorns’ primary quarterback following Quinn Ewers’ departure to the NFL. Manning is expected to lead the team in its search for both the conference and national championship this season.

