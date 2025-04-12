Bronny James and Shedeur Sanders have a few things in common. They are both sons of all-time greats and have high expectations as they enter the professional sports world.

Both Bronny and Shedeur face heavy expectations, as their fathers — LeBron James and Deion Sanders — set the bar high. LeBron entered the NBA as the No. 1 pick and has gone on to become arguably the greatest player of all time, while Deion has a similar legacy in American football, widely regarded as the greatest cornerback of all time.

College football analyst Robert Griffin III has noticed the vitriol surrounding Bronny and Shedeur, and he has come out to defend the duo.

Griffin said:

"It's not like it's always going to be flowers like LeBron and Deion, thank you so much for doing such great things for your children. But we shouldn't be condemning then for it."

RGIII continued:

"We shouldn't be condemning LeBron because he did for his son what every CEO in that country does for their children. The difference with Bronny is Bronny can actually play."

"Shedeur Sanders is going to the NFL without his dad. His dad is not coming with him. We should not be condemning Shedeur Sanders for earning the right to be a high level quarterback."

Robert Griffin's assertion comes after LeBron James received significant criticism for the Lakers selecting his son, Bronny, with their second-round pick in the 2024 NBA draft. Critics believe that James' influence played a role in the decision.

Deion Sanders seems to be in the same boat, as some critics argue that Shedeur is only a top-tier pick because of his surname. These critics believe Shedeur will be exposed once he plays for a professional football team away from his father's direct guidance.

Deion Sanders praises Shedeur ahead of 2025 draft

Deion Sanders was present during the Colorado Buffaloes Pro Day as Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter and 14 other Colorado players participated in football drills. The Buffaloes showcased their talents in front of coaches, scouts and NFL team personnel.

Deion Sanders had this to say about Shedeur and Travis Hunter,

"It's tremendous. They are should be going 1-2 (in this year's draft). That's how I feel about it. They are the two best players in this draft."

"The surest bets in this draft are those two young men, and I did not stutter or stammer when I said that."

Sanders reportedly has several his suitors in this year's draft. The Cleveland Browns, both New York teams, the Las Vegas Raiders and the Pittsburgh Steelers have all shown interest. All these teams are picking in the top 10, so there's a high chance Sanders will fulfill that projection.

