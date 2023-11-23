Week 13's most crucial games for College Football Playoff: Iron Bowl, Apple Cup and more

Rivalry week is here, and College Football Playoff spots could be on the line during Week 13 games, making it the most exciting weekend during the regular season.

Several scenarios could lead to teams saving their seasons. The most important of them is winning their respective matchups and getting into more prestigious bowl games, with College Football Playoff considerations on the line.

Which are the most crucial games this weekend?

#4. The Apple Cup - Washington State vs. Washington

The Apple Cup pits the flawless Washington Huskies against the hot and cold Washington State Cougars.

A win would likely see the Huskies bag a place in the College Football Playoff, while a loss to the second-worst team in the Pac-12 would be disastrous for their CFP ambitions.

With the teams set to meet for the next five seasons, even though they'll be in different conferences, the last meaningful Apple Cup has massive ramifications.

#3. Florida State vs. Florida

The No. 5 ranked Florida State Seminoles have not won in Gainesville since 2017, and that task got harder with the absence of influential quarterback Jordan Travis.

Although the Seminoles are unbeaten, a loss to a 5-6 Gators team would massively harm their chances of a College Football Playoff spot.

The Gators automatically become eligible for a bowl game if they win this game. Both programs have something riding on the outcome of this clash.

#2. The Iron Bowl - Alabama vs. Auburn

The Iron Bowl pits the Alabama Crimson Tide against the Auburn Tigers. The Crimson Tide have already secured a place in the Southeastern Conference championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs.

The implications for losing this matchup would be a loss of consideration for the CFP spots since no two-loss team has ever made it in. A convincing win for Nick Saban's team would go a long way in boosting their chances, though.

#1. 'The Game' has College Football Playoff ramifications

'The Game' is the annual matchup between the Michigan Wolverines and the Ohio State Buckeyes.

This year's clash is even spicier than usual. Both teams have had flawless seasons (11-0) and are ranked No. 3 and No. 2, respectively, in the CFP rankings.

The loser of this contest could make it to the College Football Playoff as Ohio State did last year, but with five undefeated teams still in the reckoning, it would be a huge gamble.

This Week 13 rivalry week might be the most significant for a while yet, as from next year, the CFP will be expanded to 12 teams, guaranteeing several one-loss teams' places.

This one matters.