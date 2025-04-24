"Well cause you were 13": Fans disapprove Lane Kiffin's new CFP proposal after inaugral 12-team bracket finds success

Lane Kiffin, the head coach of the Ole Miss Rebels, has stirred up debate by suggesting the College Football Playoffs should expand from 12 to 16 teams. His comments come shortly after his team narrowly missed the 2024-25 CFP, finishing the season ranked 14th. Kiffin believes the current format doesn’t truly reward the best teams in the nation.

“The system doesn't have it right,” Kiffin stated. “I don't think anybody, after watching the games, would say those are the best 12 teams in America. In my opinion, that's what it should be: You should be getting the best teams.”

Kiffin argued a 16-team format would reduce selection errors and increase fan engagement. He dismissed the need for automatic bids, claiming the playoffs should prioritize actual performance over conference guarantees.

"16 is better but they controlled their own destiny and failed," one commented.

“He’s got a point but can’t change it after 1 year. This year’s was SICK to experience as a fan!!,” a fan wrote.

Others questioned the structure of the current format.

“I don't see the point of BYE weeks for the first round of the playoffs. They already have at least 3 weeks off. If going from 12 to 16 eliminates BYE weeks, then do it,” one fan said.

Some weren’t impressed by the constant push for expansion.

“That’s what they said when it was 4 teams. Now 12 teams still isn’t any better? Why not just expand to 64 teams?,” another fan commented.

While Kiffin's proposal raises valid points about broader access, many see the 12-team debut as a success. Whether a 16-team bracket becomes reality remains to be seen, but fans appear more focused on results than expansion for now.

Lane Kiffin reflects on sobriety and family transformation

At 'The Piviot' podcast this Saturday, Lane Kiffin opened up about his journey to sobriety and how it’s reshaped his life as a father and a person. He emphasized that getting sober wasn’t just about avoiding alcohol, it was about achieving emotional sobriety.

“It’s one thing just to not drink,” Kiffin said. “It’s another thing to get yourself really figured out… and really calm.”

He realized he was falling into patterns after tough games, drinking, eating poorly, skipping workouts and losing touch with his best self.

“I just got to a point where I was like, man, I’m not the best version of myself,” he said.

What started as a cleanse became a permanent change. He added:

“Then I did it long enough and I was like, man, I feel amazing. Why would I go back?”

Kiffin says the biggest shift has been at home.

“I was great at work, but then I wasn’t fully present at home.” he said. “I don’t think that would have happened before.”

Now, both Lane Kiffin's daughter and son have chosen to live with him in Mississippi.

