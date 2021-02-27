Western Carolina Catamounts vs Samford Bulldogs Prediction and Match Preview - Feb 27, 2021 | FCS College Football

Western Carolina Catamounts are currently sitting at (0-4) for the 2020-2021 season. The Catamounts played three games during 2020 against Liberty, Eastern Kentucky, and North Carolina. Western Carolina opened their spring season with a tough loss on the road against Furman.

The Samford Bulldogs are coming off a tough loss to East Tennessee State in their opening weekend of the spring season. Western Carolina has played the more difficult schedule so far. The Catamounts have played two teams that were ranked in the FBS top-25.

Even with Western Carolina playing a tough schedule, Samford has had majority of the success between the two teams when it comes to head-to-head. Let's take a look at all the important aspects to the Western Carolina and Samford football game on Saturday.

Western Carolina Catamounts vs Samford Bulldogs Head-to-Head | FCS Football

Western Carolina Catamounts

Western Carolina Catamounts and Samford Bulldogs are meeting for the 13th time this Saturday. The Samford Bulldogs currently lead the overall head-to-head record (10-2). Samford has the longest win streak out of both teams, winning seven straight games from 2008-2014.

In the last five meetings between the two schools, Western Carolina Catamounts are (2-1) at home against Samford. The Catamounts have not won a game against Samford on the road. Western Carolina will look to end their losing streak on the road against Samford on Saturday.

Advertisement

Also read: Howard Bisons vs Delaware State Hornets Prediction and Match Preview - Feb 27, 2021 | FCS College Football

Western Carolina Catamounts vs Samford Bulldogs Team News | FCS Football

Western Carolina Catamounts:

The Western Carolina Catamounts are coming off a tough game against the Furman Paladins. Furman put up 533 yards of total offense on the Catamounts defense. Western Carolina was only able to amount 109 yards of total offense in their spring season opener.

Congratulations to our very own @paxtonrobertso1 on winning the first @SoConSports Special Teams player of the week award of the season! pic.twitter.com/f7Y2juU01F — Western Carolina Football (@CatamountsFB) February 22, 2021

The Catamounts are picked to finish last in the SoCon according to both the coaches and media polls. The Western Carolina Catamounts defense will be tested on Saturday against the pass heavy offense of the Samford Bulldogs. Western Carolina's defense has forced 12 turnovers in their first five games this season.

Western Carolina Catamounts are currently the fourth best team in the FCS when it comes to turnovers. The Catamounts have forced six interceptions and have recovered six fumbles this season. If Western Carolina wants to stay in the game they will need their defense to continue their success.

Samford Bulldogs:

Advertisement

The Samford Bulldogs are (68-28-7) in their opening games at Seibert Stadium. After dropping their spring season opener to East Tennessee State 24-17, Samford will look to bounce back. The Bulldogs defense struggled to stop the run game of ETSU giving up 125 yards and two touchdowns to ETSU's running back Quay Holmes.

Samford's quarterback Chris Oladokun struggled to protect the football and threw two interceptions. The Bulldogs defense gave up 325 yards in total offense against East Tennessee State. Samford had a mediocre game on the ground rushing for a total of 89 yards against ETSU.

Both the coaches and media polls selected the Samford Bulldogs to finish fifth in the Southern Conference (SoCon). Samford's head coach Chris Hatcher has had great success against Western Carolina. He has tallied up an overall record of (6-2) against the Catamounts.

Also read: Wofford Terriers vs Chattanooga Mocs Prediction and Match Preview - Feb 27, 2021 | FCS College Football

Western Carolina Catamounts vs Samford Bulldogs Projected Starters | FCS Football

Western Carolina Catamounts:

QB: Ryan Glover

RB: Donnavan Spencer

WR: Luke Sutton, Keenan Hambrick, D.J. Thorpe

TE: Owen Cosenke

Samford Bulldogs:

QB: Chris Oladokun

RB: Jay Stanton

WR: A.J. Toney, Dakota Chapman, Ty King

TE: Michael Vice

Western Carolina Catamounts vs Samford Bulldogs Prediction | FCS Football

Even though Western Carolina has played five games this season it's hard to pick against Samford with all the success they have had against the Catamounts. The Samford passing attack will be too much for the Western Carolina defense. Between the success in home openers and the talent on offense, the Samford Bulldogs are going to walk away with a victory on Saturday against WCU.

Prediction: Samford Bulldogs 35, Western Carolina Catamounts 21

Also read: Robert Morris vs James Madison Prediction & Match Preview - Feb 27, 2021 | FCS College Football