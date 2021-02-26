Robert Morris vs James Madison Prediction & Match Preview - Feb 27, 2021 | FCS College Football

James Madison are welcoming Robert Morris this weekend. The Dukes are coming off a huge victory in the first week of the spring season, while James Madison rolled over Moorehead State 52-0.

Robert Morris is entering their first game of the spring season and are looking to start the season on a positive note. If Robert Morris want to make their first game back memorable then they will need to stop the James Madison running attack.

The Dukes ran for over 300 yards and recorded six rushing touchdowns against Moorehead State last weekend. With a game under their belt already, James Madison will look to continue their success. With the big game ready to kick off on Saturday, let's take a look at all the important details to the Robert Morris vs James Madison game.

Robert Morris vs James Madison Head-to-Head

Robert Morris Colonials

Robert Morris and James Madison have met one time before their game on Saturday. That game was in the 2018 season and it was a blowout victory for the Dukes. James Madison defeated Robert Morris 73-7 in their one and only meeting.

The James Madison Dukes jumped all over the Colonials taking a 52-0 lead into halftime. James Madison did not give up a touchdown until the fourth quarter. They went into Robert Morris and steam rolled the Colonials.

Robert Morris vs James Madison How to Watch

Advertisement

When: February 27, 2021

Time: 12:00PM EST

Where: Bridgeforth Stadium/Zane Showker Field, Harrisonburgh, Virginia

How to Watch: NBC Sports Washington, FLOFootball

Back at Bridgeforth this weekend!



JMU hosts Robert Morris this Saturday in a noon kickoff.



📰 https://t.co/hKGAoMENb4

📝 https://t.co/Y47GUBJ7qJ#GoDukes pic.twitter.com/DqO7FpyOvE — JMU Football (@JMUFootball) February 23, 2021

Robert Morris vs James Madison Projected Starters

Robert Morris Colonials:

-- QB: George Martin

-- RB: Alijah Jackson

-- WR: Garrett Houser, Jerry Hanks Jr, Daevon Robinson

-- TE: Marcus Ademilola

James Madison Dukes:

-- QB: Cole Johnson

-- RB: Percy Agyei-Obese

-- WR: Kris Thorton, Scott Bracey, Clayton Cheatham

-- TE: Drew Painter

Also read: Southern University vs Alabama State Prediction & Match Preview - Feb 26, 2021 | FCS College Football

Robert Morris vs James Madison Predictions

After the huge win against Moorehead State, James Madison is looking to roll over the Robert Morris Colonials. On a talent stand point, James Madison is a car length ahead of the Colonials. James Madison is going to look to continue their success with running the football.

Advertisement

If Robert Morris can stop the rushing attack of the Dukes they will have a chance at making this a game. On the other hand if James Madison can have the same success as they had last week on the ground, it could be a long day for the Colonials. The Dukes will win the game on Saturday easily behind their offense.

Prediction: James Madison 63, Robert Morris 14

Also read: Wofford Terriers vs Chattanooga Mocs Prediction and Match Preview - Feb 27, 2021 | FCS College Football