Wofford Terriers vs Chattanooga Mocs Prediction and Match Preview - Feb 27, 2021 | FCS College Football

Spring FCS football is here, and Saturday's matchups feature a battle between Wofford Terriers and Chattanooga Mocs.

No. 11 Wofford will go on the road to face Chattanooga at 12 p.m. EST Saturday. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, as well as local radio affiliates.

Wofford is ranked No. 11 by the STATS PERFORM FCS Top 25 list. The Terriers are 1-0 in the season following a 31-14 win over Mercer. Saturday will be Chattanooga's spring season opener.

Wofford Terriers vs Chattanooga Mocs Head-to-Head | FCS Football

The Terriers and Mocs have faced off 26 times; their first meeting took place in 1927.

Wofford has a 15-11 overall advantage in the series. The Terriers have won the past four series games.

The series has been a tight one; six of the last nine games have come down to one score or less, and two of the past three games have gone into overtime, with the past four games all having come down to the final play.

Wofford Terriers vs Chattanooga Mocs Team News | FCS Football

The Mocs are led by second-year coach Rusty Wright, who was a former Chattanooga player and assistant coach before taking over the reigns of the program.

Last season, in Wright's inaugural campaign, the Mocs went 6-6, including a 5-3 record in SOCON play.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Chattanooga hasn't played a conference game in 462 days. It played just one game in the fall, a 13-10 loss to Western Kentucky.

The Terriers are led by third-year coach Josh Conklin, who has been a success so far with the Wofford program.

Wofford head coach Josh Conklin speaks with Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney.

Wofford won the 2019 SOCON championship and advanced to the FCS Football Playoffs; the conference title was the program's third in a row, two of which came under Conklin, and seventh overall.

Wofford Terriers vs Chattanooga Mocs Projected Starters | FCS Football

Wofford Terriers:

QB: Jimmy Weirick

RB: Irvin Mulligan, Nathan Walker

WR: KeiAndre Sanders, T.J. Luther

TE: Landon Parker, Garrison Moore

Chattanooga Mocs:

QB: Drayton Arnold

RB: Ailym Ford, Tyrell Price

WR: Tyron Arnett, Reginald Henderson

TE: Chris James

Wofford Terriers vs Chattanooga Mocs Prediction | FCS Football

This should be a close game between two strong FCS football programs, but Wofford appears to have a slight edge.

The Terriers have had lots of success in recent seasons, and they already have one win under their belt this season.

Expect the game to be tight, but for Wofford to ultimately pull out the win at Finely Stadium.

Prediction: Wofford Terriers 31, Chattanooga Mocs 28

