Western Kentucky vs Ohio State Prediction & Betting Tips - September 16 | College Football Week 3

The Ohio State Buckeyes are currently No. 6 in the Week 3 AP Poll, after handily defeating Youngstown State 35-7 in Week 2. They dropped one spot from their Week 2 No. 5 ranking on account that they didn't face serious opposition. From Week 1 to Week 2 they dropped from No. 3 to the fifth spot, after Indiana caused more trouble than expected in a 23-3 victory.

In Week 2, quarterback Kyle McCord recorded 258 yards with 3 touchdown passes. They gave up 234 yards of offense to the Penguins offense, and lost 65 yards to six penalties and averaged eight yards per offensive play.

The Hilltoppers are currently 2-0 after victories over South Florida and Houston Christian. They defeated the Huskies in Week 2 52-22. Their quarterback Austin Reed had a rather good game with 253 yards and four touchdown passes during the game. In turn, they gave up 368 yards of offense to the Huskies' offense. They themselves averaged 2.9 yards per offensive play.

The Buckeyes are an ever-present playoff contender, and they should make quick work of Western Kentucky. In order to avoid any more drops in the weekly rankings, they need to do it with a difference of at least three scores.

The biggest doubt in the Buckeyes roster is junior quarterback McCord, who is in his first season as a starter. He did look better in Week 2 as opposed to the Week 1 game versus Indiana. It will be good for him to get some confidence in himself and his team before the Week 4 encounter with Notre Dame. There are also some questions regarding their O-line's ability to open spaces for their runners.

Prediction: Ohio State 35-14 Western Kentucky

Ohio State vs. Western Kentucky betting tips

Favorite Total Ohio State Moneyline Western Kentucky Moneyline BetMGM Ohio State (-27.5) 63.5 -10000 +1800 DraftKings Ohio State(-28) 64 -5000 +1800 FanDuel Ohio State (-27.5) 64.5 N/A N/A

Betting Trends

Ohio State hasn't won against the spread this season, they are currently 0-2-9.

The Buckeyes haven't covered the spread when favored by 27.5 or more this season.

Western Kentucky is currently 1-0-0 against the spread this year.

Western Kentucky vs. Ohio State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16th

Time: 4:00 PM EST

Network: Fox

Live Stream: FuboTV

Location: Columbus, Ohio

Venue: Ohio Stadium