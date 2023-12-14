Western Kentucky vs Old Dominion Prediction, Odds and Picks - Dec. 18 | Famous Toastery Bowl

The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers play the Old Dominion Monarchs in the Famous Toastery Bowl on Monday at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Western Kentucky (7-5) is coming off a 41-28 win over FIU and ended their season on a two-game win streak. Old Dominion (6-6), meanwhile, beat Georgia State 25-24 in their final game of the season to become bowl-eligible and won their final two games.

Western Kentucky vs Old Dominion: Game Details

Matchup: Western Kentucky (7-5) vs Old Dominion (6-6)

Date & Time: Monday, Dec. 18 at 2:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Jerry Richardson Stadium

Western Kentucky vs Old Dominion: Betting Odds

Spread

Western Kentucky +2.5 (-108)

Old Dominion -2.5 (-112)

Moneyline

Western Kentucky +120

Old Dominion -142

Total

Over 55 (-115)

Under 55 (-105)

Western Kentucky vs Old Dominion: Picks

Western Kentucky is led by quarterback Austin Reed who is their best player. Reed has been solid this season.

Against the Monarchs, take Reed to throw over 1.5 passing touchdowns. He has thrown over 1.5 passing touchdowns in 10 of Western Kentucky's 12 games. The Monarchs, meanwhile, have allowed opposing quarterbacks to throw over 1.5 passing touchdowns in two of their last three games.

Old Dominion has a very balanced offense, so take wide receiver Reymello Murphy to go over his receiving yards. Murphy has been a steady option for the Monarchs' offense, as he gets about four or five receptions every game and makes the most of it.

He's averaging 65.75 receiving yards in his last four games and should go over that number.

Western Kentucky vs Old Dominion: Head-to-head

In seven meetings, the Hilltoppers are 6-1 against the Monarchs. The last time they played each other was in October of 2021, which Western Kentucky won 43-20.

Players not playing

With bowl games, several players sit out for the NFL Draft or transfer portal, and the Famous Toastery Bowl is no different.

Western Kentucky

Jared White, P (transfer portal)

Amaari Smith, CB (transfer portal)

Quantavious Leslie, iOL (transfer portal)

Frank Naughton, LS (transfer portal)

Tom Ellard, P (transfer portal)

Caden Veltkamp, QB (transfer portal)

Travares Springer, CB (transfer portal)

Nolan McCord, K (transfer portal)

Abdul-Lateef Audu, CB (transfer portal)

Vincent Murphy, iOL (transfer portal)

Desmyn Baker, LB (transfer portal)

Wes Dorsey, OT (transfer portal)

Upton Stout, CB (transfer portal)

Mason Williams, iOL (transfer portal)

Josh Shodipo, CB (transfer portal)

Talique Allen, S (transfer portal)

Old Dominion

Chris Chernak, OT (transfer portal)

Devin Brant-Epps, DL (transfer portal)

Trenton Kintigh, DL (transfer portal)

Gideon Bedada, EDGE (transfer portal)

Marquez Bell, WR (transfer portal)

Ethan Presutty, WR (transfer portal)

Mason Howard, iOL (transfer portal)

Malcolm Britt, LB (transfer portal)

Ethan Duane, P (transfer portal)

Terry Jones, S (transfer portal)

Isaiah Smith, WR (transfer portal)

Jordan Bly, WR (transfer portal)

Javon Harvey, WR (transfer portal)

Western Kentucky vs Old Dominion: Prediction

Western Kentucky has the best player on the field in quarterback Austin Reed, and he should be the difference.

With Reed under center, the Hilltoppers' offense will continue to have a ton of success through the air and pick apart this Monarchs secondary.

Old Dominion is always in close games, as this should be another, but Western Kentucky's offense will be the difference here.

Prediction: Western Kentucky to win by a field goal

