Who is Austin Reed? Meet Western Kentucky's potential record-setting QB for the 2024 draft class

Austin Reed is a rising star in the college football landscape, but he's not on the radar of most fans yet. The Western Kentucky quarterback just finished a remarkable season that earned him the Conference USA Newcomer of the Year honor in 2022.

Reed's path to Western Kentucky was anything but conventional. He began his college career at Southern Illinois Salukis but never got a chance to play there. He then moved to West Florida Argonauts, a Division II school, where he guided the Argonauts to a national title in 2019.

He did not play in the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and then decided to transfer again after a dominant 2021 season with the Argonauts.

He had a lot of options, including some from Power Five conferences, who were willing to pay him big money. But Reed opted to join Western Kentucky Hilltoppers, where he believed he could keep improving his game and prove himself as a quarterback. He also said that it was not about the money.

"The decision was not about money, but any kid would appreciate being taken care of, right?" Reed told The Athletic. "I appreciate having some sort of NIL money for all the work we put in. It meant a lot."

Western Kentucky's Austin Reed is poised for NFL success

Austin Reed #16 of the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers reacts during the game against the South Alabama Jaguars

Austin Reed is a quarterback with all the attributes that NFL teams are looking for. According to USA Today, Reed is projected to be an early day three pick.

He has the size, the arm strength and the athleticism that make him a dual threat. He also has the confidence and the leadership, both of which are vital for success at the NFL level.

Reed's stats are staggering. In his three seasons as a starter, he has amassed 12,208 yards and 118 touchdowns through the air, with only 31 interceptions. He has also added 545 yards and 17 touchdowns on the ground.

“I could declare for the (NFL) draft now, but I want to develop my skills a little more,” Reed said. “If I’m not ready for the NFL after six years, then I might want to consider another future occupation.”

Reed has already earned the respect and admiration of his teammates and coaches with his dedication and love for the game. He has also wowed many fans and experts with his display on the field.

