Western Michigan vs. Northern Illinois prediction, odds, and picks - November 14 | NCAAF Season 2023

The Western Michigan Broncos go on the road to play the Northern Illinois Huskies on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET.

Western Michigan (4-6, 3-3 MAC) is coming off a 38-28 win over Central Michigan and is on a two-game win streak. Northern Illinois (4-6, 3-3 MAC) lost 20-17 to Ball State and is on a two-game losing streak.

Western Michigan vs. Northern Illinois: Game Details

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Fixture: Western Michigan Broncos (4-6) vs. Northern Illinois Huskies (4-6)

Date & Time: Tuesday, Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. ET

Venue: Huskie Stadium

Western Michigan vs. Northern Illinois: Betting Odds

Spread

Western Michigan +5 (-110)

Northern Illinois: -5 (-110)

Moneyline

Western Michigan +150

Northern Illinois: 180

Total

Over 56.5 (-110)

Under 56.5 (-110)

Western Michigan vs. Northern Illinois: Picks

The Western Michigan Broncos have a solid offense, led by running back Jalen Buckley. Buckley had 23 attempts for 117 yards and two touchdowns last week; he should have lots of rushing attempts tonight, so expect him to go beyond his yards total. Buckley has averaged 83.75 rushing yards per game in his last four games, but in the last two, he has had more carries and has rushed for more than 100 yards.

Northern Illinois, on the other hand, will rely heavily on the run, which is why quarterback Rocky Lombardi is expected to have under-passing yards. In his last five games, Lombardi has gone under 200 passing yards four times, and during that span, he averaged 195 passing yards.

Western Michigan vs. Northern Illinois: Head-to-head

Western Michigan leads the all-time series over Northern Illinois, 27-21. However, last season, NIU won 24-21.

Western Michigan vs. Northern Illinois: Prediction

Both Western Michigan and Northern Illinois have struggled, but the Broncos can pull off the upset here.

Western Michigan has been playing good football as of late, while the Huskies have struggled. The Broncos should be able to run the ball effectively and defensively. Western Michigan has been solid and should slow down NIU's offense.

Prediction: Western Michigan wins by a field goal.

Poll : Who do you think will win? Western Michigan Northern Illinois 0 votes