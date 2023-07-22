What 5 things did we learn during 2023 Pac-12 Media Day? TV deal, expansion and injury reports

The 2023 Pac-12 Media Day has concluded, and we have learned a lot of interesting things about the conference. There was a lot that went on.

These are some things that we knew about going in but got some more details. There were a lot of interesting nuggets from the entire event but we wrapped it up into five things that we need to discuss:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

#5 No media rights deal yet

Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff spoke about the Pac-12's TV deal and gave us an explanation.

He stressed to the assembled media in Las Vegas that the schools are on board and unified as they search for a media rights deal.

"The longer we wait for our media deal, the better our options are."

This was spoken by the commissioner and said they were not announcing a deal today on purpose to focus on the football.

#4 Pac-12 expansion

The Pac-12 expansion was a topic brought up during the 2023 Pac-12 Media Day. Kliavkoff said that any potential expansion that were to happen would have to wait until after the media rights deal.

"Our sequence remains unchanged. First, we will conclude our media rights deals, then our schools will sign our grant of rights, which has already been negotiated, and only then will we decide on potential expansion."

While not mentioning any schools by name, it's fair to assume he was referring to San Diego State and SMU.

#3 Big 12 not a threat

The Big 12 has been a conference rumored to be waiting for the Pac-12 to figure things out before poaching programs.

However, Kliavkoff brushed it off and said that the schools are committed to the conference. He would not comment much more on it, but it was an interesting tidbit to see Kliavkoff try to brush off.

#2 Cam rising injury report

The only individual player thing touched upon was the health of Utah quarterback Cameron Rising.

He was at the 2023 Pac-12 Media Day, so the assembled media asked if he was going to be the starter coming off a torn ACL. Head coach Kyle Whittingham spoke about the same and insinuated that RIsing's health will determine who starts in Week 1.

"Cam is going to come right down to the wire. Will he be ready for the opener? We'll have to find out."

2023 Pac-12 Media Day Topic 1: Utah isn't leaving

With all the hoopla surrounding the Pac-12, one program has essentially pledged their allegiance.

The Utah Utes seem to be part of the conference as the athletic director took the stage with the commissioner and pledged his loyalty to the conference during the 2023 Pac-12 Media Day.

The Utes joined the Pac-12 in 2011 and seem to be loving how things have been as a member of a Power Five conference.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of domestic violence