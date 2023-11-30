What is the Arizona Bowl in college football? Date, venue, history, and more explored

The Arizona Bowl is one of the newest additions to the bowl season which started in 2015. The game has tied in in the Mid-American Conference and the Mountain West Conference. Previously the game had a tie-in with the Sun Belt Conference. The game is always held in the city of Tucson in Arizona.

Experts predict this year's edition will count on the participation of the Mountain West's Fresno State Bulldogs and the Mid-Atlantic's Miami (OH) Redhawks. The Bulldogs come off an 8-4 overall record in the regular season and a 4-4 conference record. The highlight of their season were Weeks 5 and 6, when they were ranked No. 25 and 24 and they were tied with Georgia for the most straight wins in the FBS.

The Redhawks had a 10-2 overall regular season record, with a 7-1 conference record. Before playing in the bowl season, they are set to face off with the No.23 Toledo Rockets for the Mid-Atlantic Conference championship.

What is the Arizona Bowl in college football?

The Arizona Bowl is one of three bowl games the NCAA sanctioned for the 2015 season, alongside the Cure Bowl and the Austin Bowl. Ever since the game has been held in the city of Tucson, Arizona, in Arizona Stadium on the campus of the University of Arizona. The event marked the return of post-season football to Tucson, which had hosted the Copper Bowl up until 1999 when it moved to Phoenix.

The event is sponsored since 2021 by media company Barstool Sports. The controversial nature of Barstool CEO David Portnoy led to Pima County pulling its funding for the event, which was around $40,000.

Who usually plays in the Arizona Bowl?

Two schools have played the game twice, the Wyoming Cowboys and the Nevada Wolf Pack. The Wolf Pack takes the lead in the amount of wins, with a perfect record of 2-0 while the Cowboys have won one and lost the other. The Mountain West has the most appearances by a conference with eight, followed by four by the Sun Belt and two by the Mid-Atlantic.

The 2021 game was canceled due to a COVID-19 outbreak among the players of the Boise State Broncos. The 2022 edition was a 30-27 overtime victory of the Ohio Bobcats over the Wyoming Cowboys.

2023 Arizona Bowl

Andrew Peasly threw for 186 yards, with one touchdown and crucially one interception for the Cowboys.

When is the Arizona Bowl?

The game will be held on Saturday, December 30th, at 4:30 p.m. ET at Arizona Stadium in Tucson, Arizona.