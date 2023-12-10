What is on the Army Football Helmet? Exploring the design and meaning behind the special helmet

The Army Football helmet represents "Rocky the Bulldog," the mascot designed by the world-famous Walt Disney. Just above the helmet's visor is the 3rd Infantry Division's official song name, "Dogface Soldier.". This year's helmet, as well as the rest of the uniform, is a tribute to the 3rd Infantry Division, which was involved in the beginning phase of the operations for Iraqi freedom.

Every year, the squad recognizes any patriotic memory or military victory that brings America together. Furthermore, these unique outfits instill a sense of national pride, which is why the Army vs. Navy game is one of the most anticipated college football games.

Apart from the uniform, this game between the Army and Navy marks the 124th meeting of this historic rivalry. It also celebrates the 250th anniversary of the Boston Tea Party, which makes the entire day even more special. The Navy Midshipmen currently lead the tie 62-54 and would like to continue with a win again.

On the other hand, the Army Black Knights must close the gap, like they did last year when they won 20-17 in double overtime. Their win has brought the two teams five victories each in the previous 10 meetings. Moreover, the Army Football team ended the Navy's 14-game unbeaten streak in 2016, and it has been a see-saw since.

The Gillette Stadium in Foxborough will host this iconic encounter.

What is the significance and history of the Army football helmet?

Each year, the Army Football team has special designs on helmets that celebrate different military achievements. This includes major events from the past that shaped the nation and became part of the team's uniforms. Let's take a look at some of the past helmets.

Army Football Team Helmet (2022)

The 2022 helmet honored the 1st Armored Division, which participated in WWII and fought for America.

Army Football Helmet (2021)

The 2021 team's helmet was designed to celebrate the Special Forces Command of the Army.

Army Football Helmet 2020

The lightning bolt over a taro leaf was a tribute to the 25th Infantry Division from the Korean War.

These are examples of how the team has honored the country through its helmets and uniforms.