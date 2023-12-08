What does Army vs. Navy uniform mean? Unique designs for 2023 football rivalry explained

The 2023 Army vs. Navy clash is just around the corner. The annual contest allows both service academies a chance to unveil their unique uniforms.

The uniforms are specifically designed to honor each service's history.

This year, the Army vs. Navy game will take place on Saturday, Dec. 9, at the Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. The highly-anticipated matchup kicks off at 3 p.m. ET.

What is Dogface Soldiers Uniform of Army Football?

In November, the Army Black Knights rolled out their “Dogface Soldiers” uniform. The team worked with Nike to create the uniform.

The "Dogface Soldiers" design pays tribute to the 3rd Infantry Division. The division’s famous mascot “Rocky the Bulldog,” a Walt Disney creation, appears on both sides of the helmet.

The design of the Army football uniform pays tribute to the story of soldiers of the opening phase of Operation Iraqi Freedom. On March 21, 2003, the 3rd Infantry Division began its invasion of Iraq, and the uniform is tan to represent the deserts in Iraq.

What do the words on the Army football uniforms mean?

The Army football uniform also has the words "Rock of the Marne" written across the back of the helmet and down by the legs. The phrase is a nickname of the 3rd Infantry Division, which was brought upon during World War I's Second Battle of the Marne in 1918.

What is Silent Service uniform of Navy Football?

The "Silent Service" uniform of the Navy Midshipmen was revealed in October. The team worked with Under Armour to release the design.

The uniform honors the U.S. Submarine Force, which has earned the nickname "Silent Service" due to the submarine's quiet stealth. It features the darkest shade of blue, paying tribute to service members submerged under the water for months at a time, silently working through missions.