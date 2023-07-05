What is the Auburn football coaching staff lineup for 2023? Top 5 areas that require improvement

As the 2023 college football season nears its start, here's a look at the Auburn football coaching staff lineup. It's a new chapter for the Tigers after hiring Hugh Freeze in late November. By December, Freeze had announced his coaching staff, and this season they take to the field for the first time.

The Auburn football coaching staff lineup is ably led by Freeze. The proven winner has a wealth of experience gathered from his time in charge at Ole Miss, Liberty, Lambuth and Arkansas State.

The coaching staff Freeze has assembled is a testament to this as it is a mixture of veteran experience and passionate youth.

Here are some key members of the Auburn football coaching staff lineup.

Offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach: Philip Montgomery

Montgomery has had tenures at Tulsa, SMU and Baylor as the offensive coordinator. He has acquired a reputation for being a creative play-caller. He also has good eyes for talent and will do a lot of good for Auburn’s recruiting.

Running backs coach/associate head coach: Carnell “Cadillac” Williams

Williams was a star running back for Auburn between 1999 and 2001. He is a reputed recruiter whose credentials as a coach are top-notch. He understands the cultural demands of what it means to be a Tiger and will help instill it in the young players.

Wide receivers coach: Marcus Davis

Davis is another ex-Auburn player with a full grounding in what being a TIger means. Davis, a wide receiver from 2008 to 2011, brings the energy of youth.

Five areas the Auburn football coaching staff need to improve

There are five areas this new Auburn football coaching staff lineup needs to work on to return the Tigers to winning ways.

First, the team must recover its explosiveness on offense. The offensive line’s subpar performance cost the Tigers many opportunities last season.

The team must also be more efficient. Its ninth-place finish in the Southeastern Conference last season in success rate and last place in scramble percentage do not augur well.

There must also be an improvement from the defensive line towards improving the team’s stuff rate.

Another area is field position. The Tigers had one of the top five SEC starting field positions but struggled on first and second down. Despite the talent on the roster, the coaching had a hard time bringing the best out of them. The team averaged 1.77 points per drive, 1.18 from long, 2.61 from short and .058 net points per drive.

Finally, the new Auburn football coaching staff needs to improve the team’s turnover battle. Last season, the Tigers struggled mightily in turnover margin, ending minus-9 in that category and 122nd nationally. Auburn has an opportunity to significantly improve matters if Ron Roberts can assist them in containing the run and inducing turnovers.

