What is the biggest rivalry in the SEC? Ranking the top 5 most bitter rivalries in the Southeastern Conference

The SEC is the strongest division in football, having dominated the college football playoff era. They dominate the appearances and wins in the new postseason format. It's true that the bulk of them have come from Alabama, but let's not forget that Georgia and LSU have also contributed.

Being the premier football conference now, SEC games are highly popular. Every counter among SEC schools is a fierce battle in an all-or-nothing environment. On that note, we take a look at the top five games in the history of the competitive conference.

Most bitter rivalries in the SEC

Here are the top five:

#5 Tennessee vs Alabama

In the last 17 years, this hasn't been much of a tough matchup, with Alabama dominating 15-1.

However, last year's Tennessee upset might change things. The 2022 game was described as the best SEC moment of the last 10 years. The emotiveness of finally beating the bitter rivals was clear through images of Tennessee fans celebrating with their team on the field.

It was a truly electric game that might revitalize things for this rivalry.

#4 Arkansas vs LSU

In recent years this game got moved from its traditional day after Thanksgiving slot, which has decreased its popularity.

Nevertheless, this matchup between rival states produces electrifying games. When they meet, the schools play for the "Boot", a trophy shaped with the form of both states merged together.

It's always a popular encounter with the alumni of both schools.

#3 Ole Miss vs Miss State

An intrastate rivalry, the Rebels and the Bulldogs have met 111 times. The so-called egg is one of the fiercest rivalries in college football, only behind the Iron Bowl in levels of intensity in the SEC. It doesn't rank higher because the game rarely has national implications.

The 2014 game was one of the encounters with the most national relevance in recent memory, with the No.19 Ole Miss achieving the upset against the No. 4 Miss State.

In the process, the Rebels trashed the then Dak Prescott-led Bulldogs' dreams of a college football playoff appearance.

#2 Alabama vs LSU

A game that has always entailed rivalry, the bitterness of it has grown in the modern age due to Nick Saban.

Saban won his first national title in 2003 at Baton Rouge. When he moved to Tuscaloosa in 2007, he only increased the rivalry between the two schools. LSU won the last encounter 32-31 in overtime, but the Crimson Tide has the lead 55-27-5, in what some call "The Saban Bowl".

#1 Auburn vs Alabama

This is probably the biggest rivalry in college football, with only Army vs Navy or Ohio State vs Michigan being the only comparable games.

It has produced some memorable encounters, like the Cam Newton 24-point comeback in 2010 or the "Kick Six" game in 2013. Whenever these two SEC heavyweights meet, it's something to be remembered.

Alabama has won the last three encounters and leads the series 49-37-1 overall.

Honorable Mentions

Florida vs Georgia

Auburn vs Georgia

Tennessee vs Florida