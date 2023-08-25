What is Brandon Spikes doing now? A sneak peek into the former Gators LB's life

Brandon Spikes is undoubtedly one of the greatest linebackers to have ever played for Florida. His name resonates deeply with the Gators football program, where he had a career that showcased his prowess on the field and his profound influence as a leader.

Known for his fierce intensity and exceptional football IQ, Spikes quickly emerged as a defensive powerhouse, embodying the spirit of the Gators' renowned defense. He played a crucial role in the Florida Gators’ BCS national championship victories in 2006 and 2008.

Spikes was selected by the New England Patriots in the second round of the 2010 NFL draft and stayed with the team till 2013. He also went on to play for the Buffalo Bills.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2023 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Brandon Spike currently works as a member of the Florida Gators coaching staff. The former linebacker returned to Gainesville this month to work with the team for the 2023 college football season. He also launched the Spikes Kava Bar in Gainesville, Florida, in Oct. 2021.

Expand Tweet

Brandon Spikes' return to Florida

The return of Brandon Spikes to Florida wasn't much of a surprise as the college football world has seen former players take on coaching roles at their alma mater. However, Spikes is joining the Gators as a student assistant, which has led to many questions.

Coach Billy Napier clarified the issue in a news conference in the first week of the fall camp. He made it known that the former New England Patriots linebacker is returning to the university to get his degree.

“Brandon came into town. He’s coming back to get his degree, and he wants to have a role. He wanted to contribute to this place,” Napier said.

Napier further reiterated how Brandon Spikes wants to give back to the football program. He is certain Spikes can assist the players and the team in achieving success. Napier firmly believes that having Spikes on board will lead to an improvement in the program:

“He really cares about the University of Florida and what this place did for him, not only as a football player but as a man as a student. The way that helped him on his path in life, and he’s had legitimate success at the professional level.”

Expand Tweet

Spikes’ incredible career at Florida

Brandon Spikes had an excellent four-season career with the Florida Gators, where he helped the team achieve tremendous success under Urban Meyer. He notably played a vital role in the Gators team that won the BCS national championships in 2006 and 2008.

Spikes ended his career at Florida with 307 tackles, 31.5 tackle-for-loss, 6.5 sacks, six interceptions and nine passes defended while scoring four touchdowns. He was a two-time Consensus All-American and three-time First-team All-SEC. Brandon Spikes was inducted into the University of Florida Hall of Fame in 2020.