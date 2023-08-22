Brandon Spikes net worth: How much is former Patriots linebacker worth in 2023?

In Netflix's newest "Untold: Swamp Kings" series, former Gators linebacker Brandon Spikes, who was selected in the second round of the 2010 NFL Draft, reminisced about how he used to test Tim Tebow to see whether he was "serious" about being a virgin.

From 2006 to 2009, Tebow and Spikes were colleagues at Florida, where they helped the team earn two national titles. Despite being chosen in the first two rounds of the 2010 NFL Draft, both players were unable to continue their meteoric rise in the professional ranks.

NFL fans have turned to the internet to learn more about Brandon Spikes' career in the NFL and personal life ever since the amusing story about him asking Tebow about his virginity surfaced.

According to Net Worth Post, Brandon Spikes' net worth is projected to be $7 million in 2023. His major career as an NFL player has brought him a significant amount of financial resources.

Spikes was picked by the New England Patriots after playing college football for the Florida Gators. He was a two-time All-American and was a part of two BCS National Title sides. Spikes also played for the Buffalo Bills in the NFL.

Exploring Brandon Spikes' NFL career earnings

The New England Patriots selected Brandon Spikes' 62nd overall in the second round of the 2010 NFL Draft. In July 2010, he committed to his first NFL deal, a four-year $3.2 million agreement with a $960,000 signing bonus, $1.4 million in guaranteed money, and an annual salary of $800,000.

The 35-year-old signed a one-year, $3 million deal with the Buffalo Bills in March 2014. A $900,000 signing bonus and a $3 million yearly salary were also included in this agreement.

Spikes joined the New England Patriots once more in 2015 after agreeing to a one-year, $1.1 million deal. His second deal with the Pats came with a $25,000 signing bonus and a $1.1 million yearly average salary.

In his seven-year NFL career, Spikes earned $6,859,705 in total while playing for the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills, according to Spotrac.

Spikes made 349 total tackles, 2 sacks, 6 forced fumbles, and 2 interceptions during his time in the NFL.

