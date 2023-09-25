What is Brian Kelly's buyout at LSU? CFB head coach's contract structure explored

Brian Kelly's LSU Tigers continued their upward trajectory after defeating the Arkansas Razorbacks 34-31 in Week 4 and earning "The Boot" trophy in the process.

The Tigers had been in recovery mode since their Week 1 defeat at the hand of the Florida State Seminoles, but after two consecutive in-conference wins, they are looking better than ever this season.

Coach Kelly is in his second year with the Tigers after leaving the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at the end of the 2021 season. His clear objective with the Southeastern Conference school is to bring a national title to Baton Rogue, something that is reflected in his $9.5 million-a-year contract.

The ten-year agreement, signed in April 2022, racks up to $100,000,000 without considering possible bonuses, as per Boardroom. The deal makes Kelly the third-best-paid coach in the 2023 season, only surpassed by Alabama's Nick Saban and Georgia's Kirby Smart and tied with soon-to-be-fired Mississippi State coach Mel Tucker.

The bonuses could increase if the coach wins either an SEC or a national title. As per Boardroom, the conference championship would entail a yearly increase of $250,000 and the national title a $500,000 raise.

In terms of buyout, the school would owe Kelly 90% of his remaining contract if he is fired without cause at any point in his tenure. There's a caveat: if Brian Kelly wins a national title with LSU, and the university still fires him, it will owe him 100% of his contract.

As is usual in this type of agreement, if Kelly finds a job after being fired, the amount he earns there will be deducted from what the university owes him, thus reducing the total amount they are set to pay.

Brian Kelly's potential bonuses and other contract details

Per Boardroom, if Brian Kelly is the one who chooses to leave, he will owe the school $3 million if he leaves before Dec. 31, 2023, and $2 million at any point after that.

The contract is loaded with potential bonuses, such as $75,000 for participating in an SEC championship game and $150,000 for winning it. Kelly will receive half a million dollars for making LSU bowl eligible and an extra $100,000 for reaching the New Year Six Bowl.

He will also get $200,000 for reaching the College Football Playoffs, $300,000 for making the national championship game and another half a million for winning it.

Brian Kelly would also earn $50,000 for being named the SEC Coach of the Year and $75,000 for being the National Coach of the Year.