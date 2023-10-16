What is Brock Bowers' tightrope surgery? Exploring Georgia TE's recovery time from injury

Following his injury again on Saturday against Vanderbilt that led him to leave the game, Brock Bowers is set to undergo tightrope surgery on his left ankle. This is expected to sideline him for the next couple of weeks, which comes as a huge blow for the Georgia Bulldogs.

Tightrope surgery has gained increased popularity in recent years as it has been performed on well-known athletes in some high-profile injury cases. The innovative surgical process utilizes surgical thread instead of metal screws and is intended to expedite the recovery process.

Thanks to the successful outcomes of Tua Tagovailoa's 2018 surgery during his Alabama days, the procedure has become more common among athletes seeking a faster return.

More frequent adoption by the Georgia Bulldogs

Brock Bowers is the third Georgia player to undergo this procedure in the current season. Offensive lineman Amarius Mims had the surgery following a high ankle sprain in September. He has not yet made a return to the field since then but he is said to be recovering well.

Tight end Lawson Luckie had the procedure performed in mid-August and has recently made his comeback to the game. Without a doubt, the surgical procedure is becoming a popular choice within the program due to the satisfying results it has brought since it's been adopted.

Obviously, the desire to have Bowers back this season has led the program to adopt the surgical procedure. The tight end has played a crucial role in the last two national championship victories.

Brock Bowers’ recovery period

The usual recovery period for a Tightrope surgical procedure spans from four to six weeks, which means we could have Brock Bowers back later this season.

Bowers has been the focal point of Georgia's offense this season, leading the team with 41 receptions for 567 yards and contributing four touchdowns. Notably, he achieved over 100 receiving yards in each of the last three games prior to playing Vanderbilt in Week 7.

In the absence of Brock Bowers, Georgia will look to sophomore Oscar Delp, as well as freshmen Pearce Spurlin and Lawson Luckie to fill the void. Delp has recorded 13 receptions for 160 yards and two touchdowns this season while Spurlin III has two catches for 29 yards.