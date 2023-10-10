What is Caleb Williams' ethnicity? What do we know about USC's starting QB

USC Trojans star quarterback Caleb Williams is a young African-American quarterback born in Washington, D.C. His parents, Carl Williams and Dayne Price, have always been highly involved in their son's football career. Caleb is an only son, which means his parents have always taken special care of him.

Caleb Williams' mother is of Hispanic descent, and his father is an African American. The couple raised their kid in the Washington D.C. area, with Williams attending the Gonzaga College High School.

His high-end performances first brought him to attention when he was selected for The Washington Post's All-Metropolitan First Team and the Gatorade Football Player of the Year after throwing 2,624 passing yards as a sophomore.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Williams' parents boast an athletic background, with Carl Williams having played football at Oklahoma State and Dayne Price participating in volleyball and basketball for the Maryland Terrapins. The young QB's parents went into business in the sports industry, establishing Athletic Republic Capitol Region, a large-scale training venue in the Washington D.C. metro area.

How has Caleb Williams' 2023 CFB season been thus far?

Williams, who already won the Heisman Trophy in 2022, is putting together another season for the record books, leading a USC offense that has scored 40 or more points in every game this season. He has recorded 1822 passing yards, with 22 touchdown passes and just two interceptions heading into Week 7.

Caleb Williams has an extra six rushing touchdowns, too. He has an even better completion percentage than last year, at 71.7%, and his 86.2 QBR is eighth in the nation.

The Trojans are undefeated after Week 6 and ranked No. 10 in the nation. However, they have had very close calls this season, especially in the last two weeks. In Week 5, they escaped a fourth-quarter comeback by Colorado in a game they won 48-41, and in Week 6, they needed three overtimes to beat Arizona by the tiniest of margins, 43-41.

Since arriving at USC, Caleb Williams has been unable to lead the Trojans to a Pac-12 title or a bowl victory, and he started the season with hopes of carrying them to the playoffs. The biggest bump to that objective is a defensive unit that isn't up to par with the offense.

Caleb Williams is expected to declare at the end of the season for the 2024 NFL draft. Experts almost unanimously have him as the first overall pick of next year's draft.