What is Cam Rising's ethnicity? Utah QB's nationality and family background explored

Cam Rising has risen to become a prominent name in the world of college football. The Utah Utes quarterback has generated a significant amount of attention since becoming the team's starter and has also established himself as one of the top quarterbacks.

He has led the Utes to the last two Pac-12 Championships, which marks the program's first conference titles in the Power Five landscape. This has led to many inquiries about him, including his ethnicity and background. Let's take a look at Rising's ethnic background.

What is Cam Rising's ethnicity?

Taking a look at both of his parents, it's evident Cam Rising is of mixed ethnicity and ancestry. However, the player has not shared the details of his ethnicity in the public domain, despite his growing popularity. The quarterback continues to maintain his privacy in that aspect.

However, the quarterback is a citizen of the United States, where he was born and brought up. Rising was born to the family of Nicko and Eunice Rising on May 13, 1999, in Ventura, California. Both of his parents were also born in the United States.

The Rising family has a legacy in the world of college football. As reported by the Ventura County Star, Cam Rising’s father played college football at Cal Lutheran University, a Division III institution. Nicko Rising was a safety during his college playing days.

Cam is the youngest of three brothers and spent most of his adolescent years in California. His eldest brother, Jordie Rising, played football in high school and attended Ventura College. His other brother was an offensive lineman for Arizona State, completing his career in the program in 2018.

Rising attributes his success on the football field to the competitive nature of his family. The entire family has always supported his playing career and have been sighted at a couple of his games in Utah.

Lingering injury in 2023

Following his absence from the season opener, it was unexpected that Cam Rising would remain sidelined for an extended period during the season.

However, the quarterback is still in the process of rehabilitation as he works to recover from an ACL injury sustained during the Rose Bowl after the 2022 college football season.

With Rising sidelined from the starting role, the Utes have relied on backups Nate Johnson and Bryson Barnes to take over. The timeline for his return to action remains uncertain. This has affected his draft stock and could see him return to college football in 2024.