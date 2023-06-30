What are the chances of Houston joining the Big 12? A glimpse at the latest Big 12 news and college football realignment updates

The University of Houston is set to become the latest member of the Big 12, with its membership beginning on July 1 as the Cougars exit the American Athletic Conference. They are one of the four new Big 12 members.

Houston's move to the Big 12

As part of its preparations for the big league, Houston has been investing heavily to improve its athletic facilities. Notably, it kicked off a $150 million fundraising campaign in 2022 aimed at switching up the state of its athletics facilities, particularly its football stadium.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Cougars’ investment in their facilities is meant to fit into their new status as a Big 12 member. They also need to send a message that they are not just coming to add to the numbers but be strong competitors.

The Cougars’ inaugural Big 12 schedule has been released, and it includes four games in front of their home fans. Their first game in the Big 12 will be against in-state opponent TCU on Sept. 16. They also host Texas in another in-state matchup on Oct. 21.

Coach Dana Holgorsen will be at the helm for Houston's inaugural season in the Big 12. He was hired in 2019 and has been trusted to lead them into the new era with a new contract extending until 2027.

The Cougars are expected to appear at their first Big 12 event during the conference's media days in Arlington, Texas, in July. Holgorsen will be appearing with Nelson Ceasar, Jack Freeman, Hasaan Hypolite and Patrick Paul.

Joining Houston in the move to the Big 12 are Cincinnati, UCF and BYU. Each of these new members is joining the conference with high expectations of improving their teams’ competitiveness and quality.

Following the planned exit of Oklahoma and Texas scheduled for July 2024, the Big 12 has been in the limelight of conference realignment rumors. With the introduction of these four teams, the conference’s position among the Power 5 conferences is secure. But it is even making moves to consolidate its position.

Poll : 0 votes