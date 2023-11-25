What channel is the Alabama vs Auburn game on? When, where & how to watch the Week 13 game

Alabama vs Auburn: the Iron Bowl. One of the most intense college football rivalries is part of Week 13's packed schedule, and fans are going to get treated to what could be quite the contentious game. Nick Saban and his squad, while 10-1 on the season, look to keep their postseason hopes alive against a 6-5 Auburn team that wants to play spoiler.

One thing is for certain: Alabama cannot be caught looking forward to their Georgia matchup for the SEC title. The Tigers may have a far worse win-loss record for the year, but they do have history to back their chances: they're the only program that has beaten Nick Saban more than anyone. And head coach Hugh Freeze knows that.

As for the Crimson Tide, they only need to play their brand of football if they want to come out with the "expected" victory. They are the favored ones after all, and are on a blistering nine-game winning streak. But what does fate hold?

What channel is the Alabama vs Auburn game on?

TV Channel: CBS/Paramount+

CBS/Paramount+ Livestream: Fubo TV

CBS/Paramount+ will be the broadcast network to air the Alabama vs Auburn college football game. If for some reason you can't catch it there, you can stream the game on Fubo TV.

Alabama vs Auburn start time

Date: November 25

Kickoff time: 3:30 p.m. E.T.

The official kickoff time for the Alabama vs Auburn college football matchup is 3:30 p.m. E.T.

Alabama's quarterback situation

Jalen Milroe's stint since his benching in Week 3 has been nothing short of excellent. Nick Saban's starting QB now has the ninth-best QBR in the nation and is also one of the best signal-callers in the ground game, at least in the SEC.

Milroe has expressed immense excitement to play in the Iron Bowl, and for good reason. He knows about the history of the two programs and is raring to go to once again prove himself (via On3):

“It’s going to be definitely a big challenge for us, but I do know about the history of the game,” Milroe said. “It’s very exciting going into the week. No matter what state you’re from, you do know about the Iron Bowl.”

Milroe added:

“Being from Texas, I know about the Iron Bowl for sure, and I grew up watching. But to be able to experience the Iron Bowl is going to be a great experience, especially going on the road to Auburn.”

His previous performance against the Chattanooga Mocs was only the third time he passed under 200 yards for the entire year.

Auburn's quarterback situation

Hugh Freeze must squeeze as much as he can from QB1 Payton Thorne if Auburn has a chance of beating Nick Saban's side once more. One could say that Thorne has regressed from his statistically impressive 2021 and 2022 seasons, but he's still the best that the Tigers have.

While Thorne will be doing what he can, what he needs more is for his wide receivers to be on-point with their catches. TE Rivaldo Fairweather is the team's current best receiver, catching 33 passes for 349 yards and six touchdowns. He is followed by Jay Fair and Ja'Varrius Johnson, who caught 30 and 15 passes, respectively for a combined 571 yards and four touchdowns (via Tuscaloosa News).