The cacophony hasn't stopped ever since Michael Oher came forward with a lawsuit alleging the Touhy family of committing fraud. The Blind Side drama has gained quite a lot of traction, raising some pressing questions.

Former Ole Miss head coach Hugh Freeze made sure to offer his opinion on the Tuohy family and Michael Oher in his statement.

Hugh Freeze's Personal Connection and Hope Amidst Public Conflict

Michael Oher's Conflict and Resolution

Freeze chose to admit that he is extremely close to both parties. Additionally, he expressed his sorrow over the fact that the two sides are engaged in a public conflict. Freeze said

“I love Michael Oher. He’s like part of our family. I love the Tuohys,” adding, "I think it’s sad, and I certainly don’t claim to understand all the ins and outs of adoption, conservatory, all of that. But I know what I witnessed, and I witnessed a family that totally took in a young man. And I think without that, there is no story."

Freeze made sure to add a splash of optimism to the scenario, hoping for a positive outcome. The 53-year-old believes that Sean and Leigh Anne would readily embrace him if he was to reach out to them. Freeze acknowledged his limitations when he said:

"I don’t claim to… until you walk in people’s shoes, I don’t claim to have all the answers to anything."

Michael Oher's Lawsuit Challenges the Narrative of 'The Blind Side

Back in 2004, Leigh Anne and Sean Tuohy came to be known as a compassionate couple, adopting Oher. They not only welcomed him but became his guardians and later formally adopted him. The support included tutoring to improve academics as well as fostering his football talent.

Oher reciprocated their kindness over the years. Even after retiring from the NFL and almost two decades since the initiation, Oher continues to collaborate with Tuohys and their charity. However, everything took a twist for the worse when Oher emerged with a lawsuit against the Tuohys.

Alleging that the family deceived him with conservatorship rather than adoption, Oher sought to end his connection with the Tuohys. He has also put forward a request to gain transparency about his earnings which were controlled by the family. Michael Oher is obviously well suited to handle his finances, which raises eyebrows over the Tuohys' conduct.

Hugh Freeze's statement and the lawsuit cast varied angles on the Blind Side movie's factual accuracy. The lawsuit has hurt many who read the book and loved the movie.

A lot will emerge in the upcoming weeks, and we hope that it does not take an uglier turn.