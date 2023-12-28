What channel is the Arizona vs Oklahoma game on? Time, TV & live stream for the Valero Alamo Bowl game

The Pac-12's Arizona Wildcats (9-3) are set to face off against the Big 12's Oklahoma Sooners (10-2) in the legendary Alamodome in San Antonio in the 2023 edition of the Alamo Bowl. Leading up to this clash, both teams boast winning streaks of at least three games.

Arizona, however, has perhaps had one of the most surprising runs out of any CFB team this year. Initially projected to secure the eighth spot in the Pac-12 by analysts, they defied expectations by finishing in third place and ranking 14th nationally. They were also expected to win just five games but managed to win nine, including significant wins against Oregon State, UCLA, and Utah.

This is something that the Sooners have to contend with. After starting the season as one of the hottest and highest-scoring teams in recent CFB memory (73-0 shutout of Arizona State), Oklahoma came back down to earth towards the end of the year. They were ranked as high as #6 until they settled down at #12, with a win here enabling them to finish in the top 10.

What Channel is the Alamo Bowl on?

Live Stream: The bowl game featuring Arizona vs Oklahoma will be livestreamed on Fubo TV. This service is one of the best sites for streaming college football presently. Fans can try Fubo out as the service offers a free trial. Aside from that, all plans can be canceled anytime, so there's no obligation to stay.

TV Channel: Fans can catch the 2023 Alamo Bowl live on ESPN. First played around 30 years ago in 1993, this Bowl is one of few that never changed its name. The only thing that changed with it, as with every other Bowl game, is its sponsor. First, it was sponsored by Builders Square (1993–1998), then Sylvania (1999–2001), MasterCard (2002–2005), and currently, by the Valero Energy Corporation (2007–present).

The first Alamo Bowl was played between California and Iowa. It then continued every single year, only taking a break in 2009. Both Oklahoma and Arizona are making their second appearance in this Bowl all-time. The Sooners first played only recently in 2021 against Oregon, while the Wildcats' first stint was in December 29, 2010 opposite Oklahoma State.

What time is the Arizona vs Oklahoma Alamo Bowl Game?

Date: The Alamo Bowl game featuring Arizona vs Oklahoma is scheduled for December 28.

Time: Fans can catch the 2023 edition of the Alamo Bowl at 9:15 p.m. ET. It's a bit late compared to other Bowl game schedules for this day, so, it's safe to say that one should prepare adequately if they want to experience this game live.

What to expect in the Alamo Bowl Game?

Fans can expect a substantial battle between Arizona's balanced offensive attack and Oklahoma's offense that's missing its key cog in Gabriel (who entered the transfer portal). But even so, the Sooners aren't exactly having a major problem here, as one would see why later.

The Wildcats still maintain a strong downfield game, complemented by a proficient running ability. Additionally, the team boasts an effective pass rush at the line, posing a challenge for the Sooners' makeshift offensive line and inexperienced quarterback. But this will not exactly trouble Oklahoma as much as Wildcats fans hope.

That's because the overall talent gap still leans in favor of Oklahoma. Numerous personnel setbacks still didn't dent the Sooners' offense too much as it remains a credible downfield threat. They're still capable of generating space and advancing into scoring positions. Furthermore, their defense possesses the prowess to apply pressure and disrupt the Wildcats' aerial assault (via Sports Illustrated).

Who will be the Starting QB for Arizona in the Alamo Bowl?

Freshman starting QB Noah Fifita was a newbie just in distinction, as his performance all year was anything but. He was the clear difference-maker for the Wildcats this season, passing for a total of 2,515 yards on 217-295 attempts for a sky-high 73.6 CMP%. He also logged 23 total TDs and five interceptions.

Fifita maximized the talents of a stellar group of targets, featuring wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan and running back Jonah Coleman in particular.

Who will be the Starting QB for Oklahoma in the Alamo Bowl?

Dillon Gabriel just entered the transfer portal and is now an Oregon Duck, so Sooners fans will not see him here anymore. In his place, former five-star recruit Jackson Arnold who passed for 202 yards on 18-of-24 attempts for the year (with two touchdowns). While he's far from the caliber of Gabriel, he still won't be that much of a liability given Oklahoma's superb receivers corps.

Arizona 2023 schedule before facing Oklahoma

DATE OPPONENT RESULT SEPT 3 NORTHERN ARIZONA 38-3 SEPT 10 MS STATE 24-31 SEPT 17 UTEP 31-10 SEPT 24 STANFORD 21-20 OCT 1 WASHINGTON 24-31 OCT 8 USC 41-43 OCT 15 WASHINGTON STATE 44-6 OCT 29 OREGON STATE 27-24 NOV 5 UCLA 27-10 NOV 12 COLORADO 34-31 NOV 19 UTAH 42-18 NOV 26 ARIZONA STATE 59-23

Oklahoma 2023 schedule before facing Arizona

DATE OPPONENT RESULT SEPT 3 ARKANSAS STATE 73-0 SEPT 10 SMU 28-11 SEPT 17 TULSA 66-17 SEPT 24 CINCINNATI 20-6 OCT 1 IOWA STATE 50-20 OCT 8 TEXAS 34-30 OCT 22 UCF 31-29 OCT 29 KANSAS 33-38 NOV 5 OKLAHOMA STATE 24-27 NOV 12 WEST VIRGINIA 59-20 NOV 19 BYU 31-24 NOV 25 TCU 69-45

