The 2023 edition of the Quick Lane Bowl is a rematch, as Bowling Green vs Minnesota rekindle their 2021 clash with the Golden Gophers looking to avenge their loss. But of course, the Falcons don't want their fortunes to change as well.

For Bowling Green, this is their second-straight trip to the Quick Lane Bowl after posting a relatively good 7-5 season (going a respectable 5-3 in the MAC). Perhaps not a lot of people are as excited as Falcons HC Scott Loeffler, who said this about the upcoming Bowl game:

"It's a tremendous opportunity to return to Detroit, which is in our recruiting footprint."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

It's no secret that after this game, Bowling Green is looking to the future, win or lose. Of course, they'd like to win. But perhaps they'll face a team that's extra motivated to prove they have the right to be here, which could make things tough on the field.

Despite going under .500 for the season, Minnesota still got a Bowl invite because there were simply not enough teams at .500 to get said invite (via CBS Sports). The only reason they got in over other under .500 teams is because of their academic marks. But either way, Golden Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck is glad to always accept a Bowl bid. And it surely will be a good finisher to their season should they win.

What Channel is the Quick Lane Bowl on?

Live Stream: The bowl game featuring Bowling Green vs Minnesota will be livestreamed on Fubo TV. This service is one of the best sites for streaming college football today. Fans can try Fubo out as the service offers a free trial. Aside from that, all plans can be canceled anytime, so there's no obligation to stay.

TV Channel: Fans can catch the 2023 edition of the Quick Lane Bowl live on ESPN. It is one of the "younger" Bowl games out there, having only started playing in 2014. The first matchup was between Rutgers and UNC, and the games have continued until this year.

Both Bowling Green and Minnesota have played in this Bowl before. However, this is the first-ever time they're playing each other in it. Not only that, but the Falcons and the Golden Gophers also hold the two most appearances in the Quick Lane Bowl, including this year. Minnesota has played in this game three times, while Bowling Green has been in it twice.

What time is the Bowling Green vs Minnesota Quick Lane Bowl Game?

Date: The Quick Lane Bowl game featuring Bowling Green vs Minnesota is scheduled for Dec. 26.

Time: Fans can catch the 2023 edition of the Quick Lane Bowl at 2:00 p.m. ET. It's a bit late compared to other Bowl game schedules for this day, so it's safe to say that one should prepare adequately if they want to experience this game live.

What to expect in the Quick Lane Bowl game?

It's pretty clear that heading into this game, Bowling Green is one of the least impressive teams on offense in the nation. They're only 86th in rushing offense, 106th in passing offense, and 71st in scoring at just 26.3 points per game. So the biggest question for them will be: can they score?

The Falcons are good on the defensive side, but if they cannot score against Minnesota's mediocre defense, then they don't have a chance. It's really just that. A quick look at the Golden Gophers' defense says it all: they're bad at defending both the ground game and the pass. The only category where they're at least "good" is the way they limit how many rushes opponents get (#27). But everything else really just pales in comparison.

On the other side, Minnesota is also no spring chicken when it comes to scoring. They also struggle to put points on the board, and it's something they at least share in common with Bowling Green. So fans should expect a low-scoring affair at the 2023 Quick Lane Bowl--not because these two teams are great at defense, but because they simply cannot score in bunches even if they tried.

Who will be the Starting QB for Bowling Green in the Quick Lane Bowl?

Connor Bazelak should be the main name at the middle for the Falcons. For the year, he's already passed for 1,709 yards, 11 TDs, and seven interceptions. It's highly likely that he gets the starting nod, though fans should also be unsurprised if Camden Orth sees some snaps in this game.

Who will be the Starting QB for Minnesota in the Quick Lane Bowl?

After former starter Athan Kaliakmanis recently entered the transfer portal, Minnesota now turns to senior Cole Kramer at quarterback for the first time this season.

He is not really on the same level as Bazelak, as there's barely any noteworthy numbers for him to discuss. He's only played in two games, and his most recent performance in the Golden Gophers' win against Louisiana saw him tally a single carry. That's it, nothing else.

Bowling Green 2023 Schedule before it faces Minnesota

DATE OPPONENT RESULT SEPT 3 LIBERTY 24-34 SEPT 10 EASTERN ILLINOIS 38-15 SEPT 17 MICHIGAN 6-31 SEPT 24 OHIO 7-38 OCT 1 GEORGIA TECH 38-27 OCT 8 MIAMI OHIO 0-27 OCT 15 BUFFALO 24-14 OCT 22 AKRON 41-14 NOV 2 BALL STATE 24-21 NOV 9 KENT STATE 49-19 NOV 15 TOLEDO 31-32 NOV 22 WESTERN MICHIGAN 34-10

Minnesota 2023 Schedule before it faces Bowling Green

DATE OPPONENT RESULT SEPT 1 NEBRASKA 13-10 SEPT 10 EASTERN MICHIGAN 25-6 SEPT 17 UNC 13-31 SEPT 24 NORTHWESTERN 34-37 OCT 1 LOUISIANA 35-24 OCT 8 MICHIGAN 10-52 OCT 22 IOWA 12-10 OCT 29 MICHIGAN STATE 27-12 NOV 5 ILLINOIS 26-27 NOV 12 PURDUE 30-49 NOV 19 OHIO STATE 3-37 NOV 26 WISCONSIN 14-28

Here is the inaugural Sportskeeda All-America Team 2023 – the best of college football this season